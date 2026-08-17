President Tinubu praised General Ibrahim Babangida on his 85th birthday in an official statement released by his spokesman

Tinubu credited Babangida's eight-year rule with shaping Nigeria's political, economic, and geographic landscape in lasting ways

The President also acknowledged Babangida's continued role as a source of counsel from his Minna Hilltop residence in Niger State

President Bola Tinubu has sent birthday wishes to former military President General Ibrahim Babangida, who turned 85, calling him a leader whose influence on Nigeria stands apart from any other head of state the country has had.

The message came through Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu's Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, in an official statement released to mark the occasion.

Tinubu honors Babangida as he celebrates 85, praising his enduring influence on Nigeria’s governance and leadership legacy. Photo credit: officialABAT/x

Source: Twitter

Tinubu said Babangida's tenure left a deep impression on virtually every layer of Nigerian governance and society. "Like him or not, former President Babangida impacted Nigeria in ways no other leader has. His eight-year reign left enduring marks on our political, economic, and geographic landscape," Tinubu said.

The President credited Babangida with broadening the country's economic base, building infrastructure that has outlasted his administration, and founding agencies and institutions that are still active today. Tinubu also pointed to Babangida's role in the creation of states, suggesting that without his sense of equity and fairness, several federating units might never have come into existence.

Tinubu on Babangida's military career and legacy

Tinubu described Babangida as an outstanding officer whose military career reached its peak when he assumed leadership of the nation following the 1985 coup. He said the former leader's name would remain permanently written into Nigeria's history on account of his contributions to national development.

The President noted that even in retirement, Babangida has not stepped back entirely from national affairs. Living quietly at his Minna Hilltop residence in Niger State, the former leader continues to offer guidance that Tinubu said remains relevant to younger Nigerians.

"Even in retirement, living a quiet life at his Minna Hilltop residence in Niger State, General Babangida continues to offer valuable counsel and guidance to the nation. His advice and wise counsel remain an inspiration to younger generations," the President said.

Tinubu closed his message with a personal prayer for the elder statesman.

"I wish you continued grace, good health, and renewed strength. May Almighty Allah keep you with us for many more years to come," he added.

President Tinubu sends heartfelt birthday wishes, recognizing Babangida’s role in shaping Nigeria’s states, institutions, and national development. Photo credit: GeneralBabangida/x

Source: Facebook

4 takeaways from former military ruler Babangida's book

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's former military ruler Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has made numerous revelations about the tough times while in charge of the country from 1985 to 1993.

These latest glimpses into his leadership are contained in his newly released autobiography, A Journey In Service, which was launched in Abuja on February 20, 2025.

Source: Legit.ng