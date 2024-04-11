Nigerian rapper Nnamdi Nwabasili, aka N6, has thrown his weight behind singer Ruger, who called out his former record label Jonzing World

N6, who is also a popular OAP, noted that he was previously with the record label but he will not mention what transpired there

He also expressed displeasure at the record label giving a male artiste one bedroom to stay in but an upcoming female artiste gets a more spacious apartment

Popular Nigerian rapper and On-Air Personality Nnamdi Nwabasili, aka N6, has narrated how his ex-record label treats male and female artistes differently.

In a tweet, he noted that a male artiste (allegedly Ruger) in a record label got one bedroom to stay in the headquarters of the company. Meanwhile, a newly signed female artiste was given a spacious apartment.

Recall that singer Ruger had called out his former record label Jonzing World for not giving him all his benefits and accused them of using proceeds of his work to fund a new artiste.

On N6's Instagram stories, he supported Ruger, adding that he was under Jonzing World for a year and he saw how Ruger was treated. On his experience, he said he would rather keep mute about how he was treated.

See N6's tweet on the issue of the record label below:

Reactions trail N6's tweet

Several netizens have reacted to OAP N6's tweet on the record label that treats male and female artistes differently. See some of the comments below:

@TheSerahIbrahim:

"Ruger and Ayra Starr."

@DrealGABA:

"You are taking sides. That's not good. Try dey for middle if you no fit settle the matter."

@askiaz__:

"Female artists are treated with more preference than male artists. It's a man doing all of this."

@novieverest:

"He saw potential. Even clubs sign players based on potential."

@MoneyminddSZN:

"Most record label boss dey always maltreat their artiste which is so wrong. The artiste will just play it cool and not talk until they’re provoked. It’s wrong nah."

@DPRINCEMAVIN

"Shey na true say you dey use one pikin sweat, train another and na you be there papa?"

@0noriode:

"For those wondering - D’Prince, Ruger, and Bagetti."

Ruger exits Jonzing World

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ruger officially parted ways with his former music boss D'Prince and Jonzing World.

The Asiwaju hitmaker introduced his new record label and appreciated his fans for their support.

Alongside this announcement, Ruger updated the titles of his social media profiles to align with the branding of his new label.

