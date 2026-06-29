President Bola Tinubu's government announced significant reforms for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme

Minister Ayodele Olawande emphasised the need for a review after 53 years of NYSC operation

The NYSC reforms will enhance operational leadership and address security challenges for corps members nationwide

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has approved the reform of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, said the reform will include a full review of the Scheme.

Olawande said the approval for the reform of the NYSC was given during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Tinubu.

As reported by Daily Trust, he stated this while addressing State House correspondents after the meeting at the Presidential Villa on Monday, June 29, 2026.

The Minister said that after 53 years in existence, a reform is imperative for the NYSC.

He added that “our needs as a country have changed and many expect the objectives of NYSC to also change.”

Legit.ng reports that the NYSC was created in 1973 to promote National Unity after the civil war.

The NYSC scheme has assisted in bringing together Nigerian graduates and strengthening national unity across the country.

According to Channels Television, the FEC directed the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Ministry of Youth to amend the NYSC Act and its regulations.

The amendment and regularisation are to be reflected in all the approved reform measures, enabling immediate implementation of the new framework.

Under the reform, the NYSC will be led by a civilian in its operational leadership, while the military will continue to handle security for corps members across the country.

Speaking on the reform, Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman, said:

“The reform areas speak to all the strategic aspects of NYSC, starting from the area of the main area of deployment. How are you registering in the NYSC? What modality is being used to post you to several states? How are we recognising the areas where we have security challenges? What constitutes the period during which youth corps members are in camp?”

Source: Legit.ng