Online activist Verydarkman dropped a fresh update on the DNA paternity test ordered by the court for Mohbad's son Liam

Verydarkman alleged that two of the three laboratories chosen by the court and Wunmi's side cannot perform tissue-based DNA testing on embalmed bodies

A team from Mohbad's father's camp reportedly sent emails to the labs to verify their capabilities before any samples were collected

Online activist Verydarkman has raised fresh concerns over the paternity test ordered for Liam, the son of late Nigerian singer Mohbad, alleging that laboratories submitted to the court for the DNA process were not equipped to carry out the required type of testing.

In a recent video, Verydarkman explained that because Mohbad's body had been embalmed for over two years, leaving no fluid or blood in the system, a standard DNA swab was no longer viable.

Verydarkman drops bombshell claim about labs submitted for Liam’s DNA test. Credit: @verydarkman, @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

The court had therefore ordered a tissue-based DNA test, which involves collecting biological material such as bone, skin, or teeth from the deceased.

Court Orders Three Labs for Mohbad's Son's Paternity Test

According to Verydarkman, the court directed all parties to submit three laboratory names each, from which one per side would be selected. The three agreed upon were DNA Diagnostics Center in Fairfield, Ohio (submitted by Mohbad's father's camp), Alpha BioLab in Warrington, United Kingdom (submitted by Wunmi's side), and Advanced IS Pathology Laboratory Limited in London (provided by the court's welfare officer, Mrs R.O. Adiramo).

Before any samples were collected, Verydarkman said a member of Mohbad's father's team sent inquiry emails to the two laboratories they did not submit. When the team wrote to Alpha BioLab describing the situation, the laboratory replied stating:

"Unfortunately we cannot assist as the body has already been embalmed." A similar email sent to the Advanced IS Pathology Laboratory yielded a response stating they do not provide such services at all.

Verydarkman Questions Court's Involvement in Lab Selection

Verydarkman expressed disbelief that the welfare officer appointed by the court to ensure transparency had provided a laboratory that does not conduct DNA testing of any kind. He questioned what results would have been submitted had the verification emails never been sent.

He also referenced testimony from Prime Boy, Mohbad's best friend, who reportedly stated during the coroner's inquest that Mohbad once said during an argument:

"I only moved closer to you once and I don't even know if this baby is mine." Verydarkman cited this as further reason why an independently verified DNA test remained critical.

VDM alleges Mohbad's widow Wunmi forged document to access late singer's wealth. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

The activist also referenced reports of a secret DNA test allegedly conducted within a private group, with results said to have come back inconclusive, though those results were reportedly never shared openly with all parties involved.

Verydarkman maintained that after three years, the only path to resolving the matter was for a credible, tissue-based DNA test to be properly conducted.

"This DNA must be done," he said. "One thing maybe they have talks till they hold the matter till today."

Watch VDM's Instagram video as he addresses Mohbad's son's DNA saga:

VDM drags Wunmi over Mohbad's death

Legit.ng had reported that controversial activist Verydarkman had shared fresh insights into the ongoing investigation surrounding the death of Nigerian singer Mohbad.

The activist revealed that he had interviewed Primeboy, a close friend of the late singer, as part of his personal efforts to uncover more details about the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death.

Verydarkman had previously announced his decision to conduct an independent investigation into the case, citing concerns over the way the matter has been handled.

Source: Legit.ng