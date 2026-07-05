A youth coalition appealed to President Tinubu to pause proposed NYSC reforms, warning they could undermine national unity and the scheme's founding mission

The Coalition for National Unity and Youth Development called for an expanded review committee comprising former NYSC directors-general, security experts, employers and civil society groups before any bill reaches the National Assembly

The group defended the scheme's military orientation, emergency response record and digital systems, arguing that inadequate funding rather than structural overhaul is the real challenge facing NYSC

Abuja, FCT - A youth advocacy group has called on President Bola Tinubu to put proposed National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) reforms on hold, arguing that fundamental changes to the 50-year-old scheme should not proceed without thorough consultation with stakeholders across the country.

The appeal was contained in a statement issued on Sunday, July 5, by the Coalition for National Unity and Youth Development, signed by its president, Abdulrahman Sani, and secretary, Grace Nwafor.

A youth coalition urges President Tinubu to pause proposed NYSC reforms. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The coalition said it recognised the federal government's intention to modernise the NYSC but maintained that reforms of this magnitude required far wider input before reaching the National Assembly.

"We respectfully appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to allow a historic national institution to be fundamentally altered without exhaustive consultation. Mr President has consistently demonstrated that he listens to Nigerians, and we sincerely beg him to pause this process and allow broader stakeholder engagement before any irreversible decision is taken," the statement read.

The group proposed that the president constitute an expanded committee drawing from former NYSC directors-general, security experts, university administrators, employers, labour unions, youth organisations and civil society bodies to properly evaluate the proposals.

NYSC's role beyond skills training

The coalition warned against reducing the scheme to a vocational training programme, stressing that its central purpose has always been national cohesion rather than skills acquisition.

"It would be unfortunate if the NYSC gradually loses its identity and becomes known merely as another government skills acquisition programme. Skills are important, but they are not the reason the scheme was created. Its greatest achievement has been bringing young Nigerians together across ethnic, religious and regional divides at a time when our country desperately needed healing," the statement said.

The group cited Nigeria's response to the COVID-19 pandemic as evidence of the scheme's value as a national emergency asset, noting that NYSC doctors, nurses, pharmacists and laboratory scientists staffed isolation centres and public hospitals when pressure on the healthcare system peaked.

On the military component of the orientation camp, the coalition drew comparisons with Singapore, South Korea, Israel and Switzerland, countries it described as having maintained structured national or military service for their youth because of its role in building discipline and civic responsibility.

NYSC: Funding, not reform, the real problem

Dismissing claims that the proposed changes would introduce digital innovation, the coalition pointed out that the NYSC already operates one of the most advanced digital administrative systems in the public sector, covering mobilisation, deployment and records management.

"The bigger challenge is funding. Give the scheme adequate resources, modern facilities and stronger welfare, and it will continue to deliver even greater value to Nigeria," the statement said.

The group also observed that public discourse on the reforms had quickly narrowed to debates about uniforms and fabric choices, a development it said exposed the dangers of insufficient consultation before legislation.

The coalition urged the National Assembly to conduct extensive public hearings on any amendment to the NYSC Act, insisting that a programme affecting generations of Nigerian graduates deserved input from all who have built, managed and passed through it.

A youth group defends NYSC's military orientation, emergency response record and digital systems. Photo credit: @officialnyscng

Source: Twitter

Nigerians react to NYSC reforms

Previously, Legit.ng reported that mixed reactions have trailed the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government’s decision to extend the NYSC orientation programme from three weeks to six weeks.

Among others, Facebook user Kudogi Alkali described the extension as excessive.

“Six weeks in NYSC camp will be psychological torture. Most corps members wouldn’t be in the right frame of mind to learn anything beyond week three, and everything listed can be delivered online and in-person during the rest of the service year," he said.

Source: Legit.ng