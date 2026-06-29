Alexx Ekubo’s biological mother has spoken publicly for the first time through a close family friend

The family friend shared how Alexx had allegedly been making efforts to reconnect with his mother

She also dismissed speculation over financial motives and addressed controversy surrounding the Ekubo family

The biological mother of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has broken her silence through her close friend, Emmanuella Ubah.

Legit.ng reports that members of the Ekubo extended family had accused Alexx’s stepmother, Mrs Jane Ekubo, of isolating the actor from his biological relatives, including his real mother and sister, and rushing his burial arrangements.

Close friend reveals Alexx Ekubo’s final wish involving his biological mother. Credit: @alexxekubo, @ebysweden

Source: Instagram

In a new update, Emmanuella Ubah revealed she was speaking with the permission of Alexx’s biological mother.

She described her 20-year relationship with the family and emphasised that Alexx had been trying to reconnect with his real mum before his death.

"I will speak on this matter only this once, and I do so with the permission of Alex Ekubo's birth mother. I have known this woman personally for over 20 years, both in Europe and in America. It is deeply insulting and unacceptable to see a faceless blogger reduce her to derogatory names. Whatever disagreements may exist, no woman deserves to be publicly humiliated in that manner," Ubah said.

She added: "From everything I have personally known over the years, she never stopped loving her children or hoping for reconciliation. To suggest otherwise is simply not consistent with the woman I know. My understanding is that Alex had been trying to reconnect with his mother before he became gravely ill. That makes this loss even more heartbreaking for those who loved him."

Ubah stressed that Alexx’s mother is financially comfortable and dismissed speculation about property or money.

She concluded: "This will be the only time I speak publicly on this matter. My prayer is that healing, truth, and peace will eventually prevail for everyone involved. But I will not sit silently while the character of a woman I have known and respected for over two decades is unjustly attacked."

See the post below:

Netizens react to reports on Alexx Ekubo's mum

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

marritarealtors said:

"Please, I like to know why for 38 years, that's excluding the period he got married, they never reconciled and how do you abandon your child even as an adult you didn't think it wise to mend ways with the child, abeg jo, let us rest."

jennythrills said:

"Alex took his stepmother as his date to Amvca has been flaunting them y una no come out talk since y now even the death can't rest in peace anymore."

priceless_prisy said:

"So if the mum is alive why did she allow the step mom to take her position? Or did she abandon him with his father and the step mum took charge?? This is heartbreaking!! For 40yrs??? Haa."

dr.onasanyahafsat said:

"I ask for Allah's Mercy for myself before saying this. '' What do they mean that Alex knows God and was close to him before passing without seeking closure or forgiveness from his mum or even forgive her if at all she offended him" ?"

dorisemmanuel30 said:

"Wow. But somelse on blog said the mum is dead. Omg this is heartbreaking so the mum is alive? How come the step mum hide everything from everyone? Omo their's something fishy o."

nk_egoyibo said:

"So all this effort, why didn’t put in it when he was alive? Alex refused to let people know about his illness, because same online people bullied this guy to silence. God will judge all of you."

Alexx Ekubo’s biological mother clears the air amid family dispute. Credit: @alexekubo

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo’s elder sister speaks up

Legit.ng earlier reported that late actor Alexx Ekubo’s elder sister Chioma broke her silence days after her brother’s burial.

A throwback video showed the siblings dancing together at a family function as the woman poured her heart.

This was after a relative of the late Alexx alleged troubling details surrounding his death.

Source: Legit.ng