Billionaire Razak Okoya's wife, Shade Okoya, posted a video with her son Wahab that is winning hearts online

The clip comes shortly after Shade's behaviour toward her son at Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe's triplets' party drew attention

Fans flooded the comments with reactions to the mother-son duo's matching energy and traditional attire

Shade Okoya, wife of billionaire businessman Razak Okoya, is giving fans a glimpse of a side she rarely puts on display. In a video shared to Instagram on Friday, August 14, 2026, the socialite appeared in high spirits alongside her son Wahab Okoya, with both dressed in stunning traditional attire.

The two were in a joyful mood as they included a song by Fuji star Sahedd Osupa in the background. Their coordinated looks, complete with the kind of effortless elegance the Okoya family is known for, quickly caught the attention of followers.

Heartwarming video of Shade Okoya and son bonding captures attention. Credit: shadeokoya

Source: Instagram

Shade Okoya and Son Wahab Steal the Spotlight

The post comes on the heels of a moment that already had social media talking: Shade's reaction toward Wahab at Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe's triplets' party, which sparked a wave of commentary about motherhood and generational differences.

Now, this new video is painting a warmer picture of the pair, showing a mother clearly enjoying time with her son and leaning into his Gen Z energy.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that a heartwarming exchange between Shade Okoya and Fuji star KWAM 1 at an event left many talking.

Fans gush over Shade Okoya's fun video with her son, Wahab. Credit: shadeokoya

Source: Instagram

The heartwarming video of Shade Okoya and her son is below:

Reactions to Shade Okoya and son's video

The comments section lit up almost immediately after the post went live. Here is what fans had to say:

@harbiesstitches wrote:

"Until these boys turned mummy to influencer 😂"

@frankyokorare commented:

"When u have a gen Z u must come with steeze"

@haliberrymusa said:

"Mother and son 😍.....E come be like say na boyfriend and girlfriend 😂so cute ma🥰"

@lawalmariam_mhimmy reacted:

"When u have a fashionista mommy"

@carols_gramm shared:

"This woman is just tooo gorgeous! my goodness!🥹💞🥰"

Shade Okoya at son's induction

Legit.ng also reported that the Okoya family added another feather to their cap as billionaire Alhaji Rasaq Akanni Okoya and his wife, Shade Okoya, proudly witnessed the induction of their sons into Lagos’ prestigious Island Club.

The ceremony, held during the club’s high-profile Easter/Ileya Dance Night, saw Idris Abolaji Okoya, Usman Olatunji Okoya, Jubril Adedoyo Okoya, and Rahim Olashubomi Okoya formally welcomed as second-generation members.

The induction was marked by a symbolic bow and the presentation of official sashes, signifying their transition into the elite circle of the historic institution.

Source: Legit.ng