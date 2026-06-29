Chioma's friend, Cyndy, has reacted to the backlash against her following the unfortunate death of her brother, Alexx Ekubo

Besides the Ekubo family mourning the actor's death, controversy has continued to trail his passing

Fans were divided over Chioma's post, with many questioning the late actor's sister and sharing observations about them

Controversy has continued to surround the death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, weeks after he was laid to rest in Abia State.

The movie star was buried amid tears in Arochukwu, Abia State. However, one of his relatives has since made allegations against the actor's stepmother.

Reactions as Alexx Ekubo’s sister’s friend defends her against critics. Photo credit@omaalex/@alexekubo/@officialcyndyamefule

Source: Instagram

In a post on her Instagram page, singer and mother of four Cyndy Amaefule shared what she knows about Chioma and her stepmother while defending her friend.

According to Cyndy, Chioma, Alexx Ekubo's sister, did not know that the actor was ill till very much later. She added that Chioma had introduced her to Jane Ekubo, but she was unaware at the time that Jane was Chioma's stepmother and Alexx's stepmother.

Cyndy speaks on Chioma's love for her family

In the post, Cyndy said she has known Alexxx Ekubo's sister Chioma since 2010 and described her as someone who deeply loves her family. She added that Chioma has never spoken negatively about any member of her family.

Alexx Ekubo continues to trend after his demise. Photo credit@alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

The singer further urged the public not to judge Chioma or other family members based on assumptions or narratives circulating on social media, noting that situations are often more complicated than they appear.

She appealed to people to show compassion and keep the bereaved family in their prayers.

Recall that Alexx Ekubo's sister was heartbroken by the actor's death. She could not bear to see his body when it arrived in Arochukwu for burial.

See the Instagram post below:

Reactions to Cyndy's post

Here are comments below:

@anigoldoffical wrote:

"How did she stay without knowing about her brother illness, was there no communication, can she actually stay a week without communicating with the brother nor any family member? I feel her pains but social media won’t help. They should allow Alex to rest."

@aliciakeybabe said:

"I believe Alex was manipulated to stayed out of social media."

@chayzun shared:

"Alex was sick for 2 whole years and his sister didn’t know?!? What kind of sibling are you people then? You mean it’s possible for me to be in the same country with my siblings and not see them?? As how? U showed up at Alexes door and he chased you away? Ok ma."

@thecriticaltee reacted:

"Even his friends said Alex didn’t tell them anything, according to them, he kept telling them that he was fine; even Pastor Jerry Eze. That is what Alex wanted, it has nothing to do with his step mother."

Alexx Ekubo's sister-in-law speaks about his marriage

Legit.ng had reported that Alexx Ekubo’s sister-in-law had opened up about his marriage to his wife, Awule, during the actor’s service of songs.

The movie star began his final journey with a service of songs held in Lagos state, where his colleagues were in attendance. The late actor's sister-in-law shared how he came for his wife's hand in marriage from her family.

Source: Legit.ng