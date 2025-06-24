Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Kazim Adeoti, has shared his experiences so far as a marketer in the Nigerian movie industry

The renowned personality was a guest on the Oyinmomo Show, where he was asked a few questions about his career

While speaking, he made a revelation about how his wife, Mercy Aigbe, caught his attention and never left

Kazim Adeoti, Mercy Aigbe's husband, has caught the attention of social media users with his recent interview on the Oyinmomo show.

The popular Nollywood marketer, who successfully married one of the most beautiful actresses, shared the ugly side of his career.

Mercy Aigbe's Kazim Adeoti reveals career struggles in interview. Credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

While discussing his experiences so far, he stated that he has been duped several times by dishonest movie producers. He mentioned that the likes of Oga Bello, Femi Adebayo, Funke Akindele, Mercy Aigbe, and many others are renowned personalities he has worked with.

According to him, these figures, especially his second wife, Mercy Aigbe, left a lasting impression on him and stood out due to the traits he admired in her.

Furthermore, he shared that he has built houses and given out cars to many popular producers in the industry. However, he hates to brag, which is why he remains quiet when they misbehave.

Watch the video here:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kazim Adeoti's second wife and actress Mercy Aigbe was in a sad mood as she shared how her house burnt to ashes on Wednesday, December 3.

However, some netizens went to the Instagram page of the movie marketer's first wife, Funso Adeoti, to taunt Mercy.

While Funso did not make any post to taunt Mercy, some netizens shared how the actress was being dealt with for marrying Kazim.

This conversation went on for a long while a many continued to share their opinions. Following the post, Mercy Aigbe later shared an appreciation post to all who have checked on her, including her friend, Iyabo Ojo and said words of prayers for them.

Mercy Aigbe's husband Kazim Adeoti trends after he shared how he captured her heart. Credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Mercy Aigbe, husband Kazim Adeoti all loved-up

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, trended online amid their grand event.

The movie star held the premiere of her latest movie on Tuesday, December 10, and it was attended by her colleagues and others.

A viral video from the occasion captured the romantic moment when the couple danced in the midst of guests.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng