Davido's billionaire father opened up about the specific scriptures he prayed with daily during his brother Ademola Adeleke's Osun re-election battle

Deji disclosed he repeated certain prayers seven times every day, and up to three times on fasting days, to fortify himself spiritually ahead of the polls

The business mogul also shared how those who worked against his brother's re-election were put to shame

Deji Adeleke, the billionaire father of music superstar Davido, has broken his silence on how he stayed calm throughout the tension surrounding his brother Ademola Adeleke's Osun state governorship re-election.

Speaking at a victory party hosted on Sunday, August 16, 2026, Deji addressed guests in a decorated reception hall and revealed that he never once lost sleep over the outcome of the election.

Davido's billionaire father shares why he was not worried during Osun election. Credit: davido/aadeleke

Source: Instagram

His source of peace, he explained, was a daily prayer routine built entirely around scripture.

The Bible Verses Deji Prayed Over His Brother

According to the business mogul, he structured his daily prayers around specific Bible passages, inserting his brother's name directly into the verses as he read them.

He cited Psalm 118, particularly the declaration "I shall not die but live and declare the works of the Lord," as one passage he prayed over Ademola repeatedly. He also drew from Psalm 121, replacing the generic subject with "Demola" at every line, praying that God would be his brother's keeper, shield him from harm, and preserve his going out and coming in.

Deji said he recited certain affirmations seven times every day, and increased the frequency to three times daily on days he fasted. He told the gathering that he did all of this privately, in a corner of his room, without discussing it with anyone.

"I was not worried. I had no doubt in my mind that he will win and he will overcome," he said.

He also directly referenced political opposition in his prayer, naming those he believed came against his brother with arrogance and presidential connections.

Reactions as Davido's father shares Biblical verses he used to pray for brother Ademola Adeleke's victory. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

His closing prayer, as he recalled it, declared:

"Demola Adeleke comes against them in the power of the Almighty God. Therefore, Demola will defeat them."

Watch Deji Adeleke deliver his prayer address at the celebration below:

Deji had appeared at a polling unit during the Osun 2026 election, where his demeanour drew attention online.

Reactions to Davido's father's video

The video has since sparked debate on X, with reactions divided between admiration and scepticism.

@aleem_oladimeji wrote:

"Superior alter indeed 😂 associating God with everything is what baffles me in this part of the world! If the president want Osun by all means, forget all this one💯"

@Ezekcrypt shared:

"This is the main deal. God is all in all. Nobody who trust in Him is put to shame. God rules and reigns in the affairs of men."

@taiwoajay commented:

"I love the way he made God's word, his refuge and he prays with the scriptures. Thank God for the victory at last."

@sundayjimmateo wrote:

"Why are y'all these deceived? You think the Adeleke's care about you? Quoting Scriptures suddenly turned to 'Superior altar' but ignore the other nonsense he may be doing in the background?"

@oaa_concept added:

"With Mr adeleke narration here you see that open support adeleke is just whining tinubu to keep getting favor. If you think the adeleke will just forgive and forget they have won the second term and they have nothing to loose"

Davido's wife celebrates Adeleke's win

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido's wife, Chioma Adeleke, joined the Adeleke family in celebrating a major political win on Sunday, August 16, 2026.

Chioma reshared a post from Governor Ademola Adeleke's official Instagram account on her Stories.

The reposted content was a victory post shared by Adeleke after he won the Osun state governorship election, a move that showed Chioma was throwing her weight behind the family's victory.

Source: Legit.ng