The Council of Legal Education released its August 2026 list of universities authorised to admit students into the LL.B programme in Nigeria

The Council warned that students who enrol in unapproved Law programmes will be barred from gaining admission into the Nigerian Law School

Three institutions, including Baze University and Lead City University, appear on the list but are currently under moratorium and cannot admit new Law students

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Council of Legal Education has published the names of 122 universities across Nigeria that are cleared to offer the Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) programme, while warning prospective students to steer clear of institutions that lack its approval.

The Secretary to the Council and Director of Administration, Aderonke O. Osho, directed its message at prospective students, parents, guardians, and other stakeholders.

Council enforces temporary bans on admissions at select universities. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, Osho made this known in a statement issued on Monday, August 14, 2026.

"The Council of Legal Education hereby informs the general public, prospective students, parents, guardians, and other stakeholders that only universities accredited by the Council of Legal Education are authorised to admit students into the Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) programme in Nigeria."

The Council added: "Furthermore, students admitted into Law programmes in universities that are not accredited by the Council of Legal Education will not be eligible for admission into the Nigerian Law School."

Any university that admits students into a Law programme without the Council's approval, it said, would be acting against the provisions governing legal education in Nigeria and could face sanctions.

Institutions under moratorium

While all 122 universities on the list hold accreditation, three of them currently operate under a moratorium, meaning they cannot admit fresh students into their LL.B programmes for specified periods.

Baze University, Abuja, is barred from new admissions for three years, from the 2023/2024 to the 2025/2026 academic session.

Lead City University, Ibadan, faces a longer restriction covering five years, from the 2023/2024 to the 2027/2028 session.

Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State, is under a two-year moratorium running through the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 sessions.

The Council confirmed that all three restrictions were approved by its governing body.

122 approved universities to study law

The approved institutions span all geopolitical zones and include federal, state, and private universities.

They include Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; University of Lagos, Akoka; University of Ibadan; University of Nigeria, Nsukka; Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife; University of Benin; University of Ilorin; Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka; Rivers State University, Port Harcourt; Bayero University, Kano; University of Maiduguri; Lagos State University, Ojo; Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo; Bowen University, Iwo; and Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, among others.

Private universities on the list include Benson Idahosa University, Benin City; Redeemer's University, Ede; Igbinedion University, Okada; Madonna University, Okija; Caleb University, Imota; and American University of Nigeria, Yola, as well as several newer institutions such as Philomath University, Abuja; Peaceland University, Enugu; and Sam Maris University, Supare-Akoko, Ondo State.

The Council said the list was published for public guidance and would be updated as needed in line with its mandate to regulate legal education in Nigeria.

Council confirms that only accredited universities can offer LL.B degrees. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Depositphotos

CJN bans lawyers from using ‘Barrister’ title

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Kekere-Ekun directed lawyers and court officials to stop using 'Barrister' as a prefix in all Supreme Court dealings.

A memorandum dated July 13, 2026, signed by Chief Registrar Kabir Akanbi, conveyed the directive with immediate effect.

The order covers official correspondence, court records, legal documents, and identity materials for all staff engaged with the apex court.

Source: Legit.ng