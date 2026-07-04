A video of Nigeria's youngest chartered accountant sharing her testimony at MFM has emerged online

The 16-year-old opened up about the parental support she received, challenges, including having to rewrite one of the papers

A clip also captured the moment she met with the church leader, Pastor Olukoya, stirring emotional reactions

The general overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Pastor Daniel Olukoya, has celebrated the remarkable feat of one of the church's members, 16-year-old Osasere Okundaye, who etched her name into the history books as Nigeria’s youngest Chartered Accountant.

On Saturday, July 4, 2026, Olukoya took to his social media pages to share a heartwarming video capturing the moment he met with Okundaye, alongside her family members.

16-year-old Chartered Accountant Osasere Okundaye shares her testimony about her ICAN examinations success. Credit: dkolukoya

Source: Instagram

The achievement was proudly celebrated today by Olukoya, who also prayed with the teen.

"Today, we celebrate with one of our own, Osasere Okundaye, as she shares the inspiring testimony of becoming Nigeria’s youngest Chartered Accountant at just 16 years old. This extraordinary achievement stands as a powerful testament to God’s faithfulness and what can be accomplished through diligence, discipline, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to excellence," Olukoya wrote.

Osasere Okundaye opens up about her feat

While addressing the MFM congregants, Osasere opened up about the support from her parents, which led her to sit for the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) exams after graduating from secondary school at a young age.

"I started this ICAN journey three years ago after finishing my secondary school early. My parents encouraged me to start writing the ICAN examinations through ATS instead of waiting around till I get to the right age for university," she said.

She revealed the journey to her success was not easy, as she initially struggled at the first stage of the rigorous exams because she did not have an accounting background.

Osasere opened up about failing an exam, which she had to rewrite during this year's May diet.

MFM Pastor Olukoya prays for 16-year-old Chartered Accountant, Osasere Okundaye. Credit: dkolukoya

Source: Facebook

"The exam at the first level proved very difficult, more difficult than it was for others at the same level. I had to put in extra effort, and with the grace of God I was able to pass that first level. Ever since then, it has been success ever since. Last year, I failed one of my final papers, unfortunately, which I had to rewrite earlier this year in May and to the glory of God, I passed, and now I can say that I am say I am a qualified accountant of the institute at 16 years old," she testified.

The video of Osasere Okundaye testifying at the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries is below:

Reactions to Osasere Okundaye's testimonies

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

Bishop Mudiaga Emmanuel Ibini said:

"She spoke well as a young star. She seems to know her onions very well. Its all good and quite impressive for someone her age... she has a good foundation which is key.. all things are possible with God...."

Solomon Ukul Joseph commented:

"Not an accounting student though but I thought you have to finish studying accounting in the university before you can proceed to ICAN."

Ola Jumoke said:

"I like when people are plain, she even mentioned she rewrote exams, not those that hype their stories. Higher heights dear My son will say mummy it’s only you that I know that is not first while in secondary school Being plain gives you ease of mind."

ICAN: Lady who passed in one sitting shares strategy

Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian lady shared her excitement with social media users after clearing her ICAN skills level examination.

In an inspiring post shared via X, she rejoiced that she had passed all the subjects in one sitting.

Her post attracted reactions as social media users congratulated her and shared their own experiences.

Source: Legit.ng