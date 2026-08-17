Nollywood actress Doris Ogala declared her intention to become Abia State governor during a podcast interview that aired on Instagram

Ogala described her political ambition as a divine mandate, insisting she is better than all other contenders in the race

The actress also challenged Governor Alex Otti over development claims in Abia, including electricity supply and the Ariaria market

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has made bold claims about her political future, declaring with full confidence that she will become the next governor of Abia State.

The actress appeared on the Clarity Zone podcast hosted by Nedu Wazobia, with the episode shared on Instagram on August 17, 2026.

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala speaks about her Abia State governorship ambition and criticises the state’s current administration. Photo: doris_ogala/alexottiofr

Source: Instagram

When the OAP pressed her on why she was so certain of victory, Doris Ogala did not hesitate.

"I am so sure, and I know it, because I'm better than all of them," she said.

She framed her ambition in spiritual terms, telling the host:

"My call to come and save my people is a divine mandate. I will be the next governor of Abia State. Nothing is going to stop it."

Doris Ogala takes aim at Alex Otti

Beyond personal confidence, the actress used the platform to criticise the administration of Governor Alex Otti.

Doris Ogala claimed to have spent three months living in Abia State and said she experienced persistent power outages throughout her stay.

"I have been in Abia for 3 good months. No lights. I sleep in my family house. I don't have lights. I can tell you that this present government has done nothing. And I will tell you because I know," she said.

When Nedu pointed out that Abia appeared to have seen improvements in roads and electricity, Doris Ogala pushed back, describing such narratives as public relations spin.

"They've sold this thing to the public for the longest time," she said.

She also weighed in on the debate over development at Ariaria International Market, claiming the A-Line section of the market was constructed under former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, not the current administration.

"I dare the governor Alex Otti to challenge me. He didn't build Ariaria," she said, adding that she was part of that earlier government.

Watch Doris Ogala's interview about Abi state leadership below:

Fans react to Doris Ogala's podcast appearance

The interview drew a wave of reactions online, with many social media users finding her performance amusing.

@mizz_nyinye wrote:

"So nobody can help us to pinch her mouth in that studio 😂😂"

@grocerymatrixng commented:

"The girl on white just dey look am like sey, 'Isi odi kwa nwanyi a nma?' 😂"

@ukohsuave asked: "So nobody burst laugh for this podcast? 😂😂😂"

@paschal_anaeto added:

"Omo the hosts get better composure o! Nobody really burst laugh o 😂😂😂😂😂"

@kilbit10 quipped:

"Abeg who be her plug. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. She dey on 680 frequency"

@chidij20 wrote:

"NDLEA are not doing their job and it's becoming a pandemic 😷"

@datevguy observed:

"The other ladies are flabberwhelmed 😂😂😂😂"

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala discusses her Abia governorship bid, political ambitions and concerns about electricity in the state. Photo: doris_ogala/alexottiofr

Source: Instagram

Doris Ogala slams Abia billboard fee

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abia AAC governorship candidate Doris Ogala strongly criticised the newly introduced ₦150 million campaign advertising permit.

She accused Governor Alex Otti’s administration of targeting her political ambitions and creating barriers for opposition candidates ahead of the 2027 elections.

Ogala argued the policy was insensitive given widespread economic hardship, warning that parties may abandon billboard campaigns entirely if the directive remains.

Source: Legit.ng