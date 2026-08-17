Finland updated its permanent residence permit rules on 8 January 2026, introducing new application paths with different income thresholds

Foreigners who have lived in Finland for at least 4 years under a continuous residence permit can now apply through an income-based path

The income-based route requires applicants to have earned at least a particular amount in the most recently completed tax assessment period

Finland has set a minimum annual income of EUR 40,000 for foreigners seeking permanent residency through a new income-based application path, following amendments to the country's Aliens Act that took effect on 8 January 2026.

The Finnish Immigration Service introduced multiple application routes under the updated rules, with the income-based path designed for those who have already built a life in the country over several years.

Finland mentions amount foreigners must earn annually to be permanent residents. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Finnish PR: Who qualifies under income path?

To be eligible, an applicant must have lived in Finland for at least four consecutive years under a continuous residence permit, known as an A permit, or a Brexit permit. Those who were granted residence based on refugee or subsidiary protection status are counted from the day they first arrived in Finland.

The income threshold of EUR 40,000 (roughly N62.8m)refers to total taxable income, which includes both earned income and capital income before taxes, as recorded in the most recently completed tax assessment process. Earned income covers salaries and pensions, while capital income includes dividends, rental earnings, and capital gains. However, taxable social benefits such as unemployment allowance and sickness allowance must be subtracted from that total before checking whether the threshold is met.

Applicants are advised to verify their figures through Finland's MyTax online service, using the tax decision from the most recent completed assessment. The end date of the tax assessment process varies from person to person, so each applicant must confirm which year's figures apply to their case.

Finnish PR: Other conditions that apply

Meeting the income threshold alone is not sufficient. Applicants must also still satisfy the requirements that apply to a continuous residence permit and demonstrate that they have enough money to support themselves in Finland. The exact financial resources needed depend on the grounds on which the original A permit was granted.

There are some situations in which the financial resources requirement does not apply, and applicants are encouraged to check the Finnish Immigration Service's guidance on the income requirement for their specific circumstances.

In addition, applicants must not have been convicted of or be under suspicion for any offences that could disqualify them from obtaining a permanent permit. Applications must be submitted before the current continuous residence permit expires.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng