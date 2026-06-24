Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi shared a hilarious disagreement over possible names for their unborn child

The singer revealed he had gone as far as researching Japanese baby names before his wife shut the idea down

The couple also disclosed why they consulted nine doctors in different countries during the pregnancy

Nigerian actress and fashion entrepreneur Temi Otedola has shared a humorous behind-the-scenes moment from her pregnancy journey with husband and music star Mr Eazi.

The celebrity couple, who are expecting their first child together, recently opened up about some of the decisions they have been making ahead of welcoming their baby.

During a recent episode of their podcast, Temi revealed that she firmly rejected one idea suggested by her husband.

Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi share a hilarious disagreement over possible names for their unborn child. Photos: Mr Eazi.

Source: Instagram

Speaking during the conversation, Mr Eazi disclosed that he had considered Japan as one of the countries where their baby could potentially be born.

According to the singer, his admiration for the Asian country extended beyond healthcare and logistics.

He admitted that he had even started researching Japanese names for their unborn child.

The actress jokingly recalled how she reacted when she discovered her husband had begun looking at Japanese-inspired names.

“By the way, he's also been looking at Japanese names and I'm like no, absolutely not,” she said with a laugh.

Beyond the baby-name conversation, the couple also shared details about the extensive preparations they made throughout the pregnancy.

Mr Eazi explained that they consulted nine doctors across different countries because they were uncertain where they would eventually welcome their child.

“Why exactly do we see nine doctors? Nine doctors because to give you options. Not just that, because we didn't know where we were going to be,” he said.

According to him, they wanted access to multiple medical opinions before deciding where the baby would be born.

The singer added that they explored various countries and healthcare systems to ensure they made the best possible choice.

The couple's pregnancy journey has remained a topic of interest among fans since they announced the exciting news earlier this year.

Temi and Mr Eazi revealed in May that they were expecting their first child after discovering the pregnancy during their honeymoon in Asia.

The announcement was met with excitement from supporters who had followed their relationship over the years.

The pair tied the knot in a private ceremony held in Iceland in August 2025.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@_LadyVictoria stated:

"Look at the woman that are comparing with other ordinary pregnant women. The men doing the comparison, come and see oh. How many doctors do you provide to check your wife? Some of these men struggling to pay for regular antenatal for wife even in a public hospital"

@jimz_daniel noted:

"And somebody say's money is vanity... God go punish that the man that said that...I need that vanity with all my life soul body and spirit join together..."

Mr Eazi says he had gone as far as researching Japanese baby names before his wife shut the idea down. Photo: Mr Eazi.

Source: Instagram

Mr Eazi reacts to 'welcoming 1st child' rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mr Eazi reacted to viral claims that he and his wife, Temi Otedola, had welcomed their first child together.

A social media user shared AI-generated photos showing Temi carrying a newborn and claimed the couple welcomed a baby girl after their long relationship.

Mr Eazi dismissed the claim by posting a message asking if his wife was aware she had supposedly given birth, shutting down the rumours.

Source: Legit.ng