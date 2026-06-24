Dangote Refinery has denied claims that it is exporting fuel to Lomé, Togo, for re-importation into Nigeria

The company says the claims lack evidence and a commercial basis and make no sense for its business

The refinery says the trade route is economically unrealistic, and it maintains its focus is on boosting local fuel supply

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has dismissed report that petroleum products from the refinery facility are exported to Lom, Togo, and subsequently re-imported to Nigeria as false, unfounded, and commercially indefensible.

In a statement signed by the management on “PMS: Response to Unsubstantiated Claims and Tissue of Lies” dated June 23, 2026, the refinery clarified that while it did not usually respond to such baseless allegations, it was forced to do so to set the record straight for the public.

Dangote Refinery speaks on claims of petrol exports to Lomé Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Part of the statement reads:

“As a matter of policy, we do not respond to baseless and unsubstantiated claims, given our current determination and focus in ensuring energy security in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

"However, we have decided to clear the air on these ill-motivated web of falsehoods for posterity.”

The refinery explained that the accusation that products from the Dangote Refinery are exported to Lom and later imported back to Nigeria is contrary to commercial logic and trade flows based on Available Data.

It stated that a fundamental aspect of Dangote Refinery’s business is to become and remain a major supplier of petroleum products to Nigeria’s domestic market, stating,"

“A key objective of Dangote Refinery is to maintain and strengthen its position as a leading supplier of petroleum products to the Nigerian market. Facilitating imports that compete directly with our own production would be inconsistent with this objective.”

Dangote Refinery said its sales agreements and tenders restrict purchasers from reselling or re-importing its products into Nigeria.

Dangote responds to re-importation of petrol from Togo

Regarding the viability of such transactions, Dangote Refinery said the logistical costs would be economically unsustainable, Punch reports.

The company said:

“The estimated logistics cost for moving products from Dangote Refinery to Lom and back into Nigeria is approximately US$82-90 per metric ton. These added costs would significantly depress margins and make these transactions financially prohibitive”

It stated that the company does not offer export discounts that would offset those costs, adding:

“Simply put, there is no plausible economic justification for any producer to bear the additional costs of transport, storage, finance, and handling for their product to end up re-entering their largest and nearest market.

"There is neither a strategic rationale nor a commercial incentive for Dangote Refinery to facilitate exports to neighboring markets for subsequent re-importation into Nigeria.”

The refinery noted it has rigorous product monitoring mechanisms that track the movement of products from the facility.

Dangote Refinery says re-importation claims contradict its mission to end fuel Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Dangote Refinery stated:

“Our systems track liftings from the refinery: including identifying the vessels, buyers and stated destinations for our products.

Any claim of the refinery knowingly facilitating re-importation contravenes these contractual obligations and our standard operating procedures”

“Dangote Refinery is committed to the end of Nigeria’s overdependence on imported petroleum products. Promoting re-importation would undermine local refining capacity, exert further pressure on foreign reserves and hinder our country’s industrial progress.”

Dangote Refinery announces new diesel, jet fuel prices

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced the price of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) at the gantry by N100 to N1,600, providing much-needed hope for a drop in transport, logistics, and manufacturing costs in Nigeria.

The latest adjustment follows an earlier reduction of petrol prices by N75 for marketers.

The fall in prices is in line with a recent decline in global crude oil benchmarks following an agreement between the United States and Iran aimed at ending the recent Middle East war and reopening the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Source: Legit.ng