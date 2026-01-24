Rumours recently swirled on social media about Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola's marriage and childbirth

Reports of the couple welcoming their first child, along with photos, stirred excitement among fans

Amid the celebration, Mr Eazi has finally addressed the rumour, clarifying how far it were from the truth

Nigerian singer, Oluwatosin Ajibade, better known as Mr Eazi, has responded to viral rumours that he and his wife, Temi Otedola, recently welcomed their first child together.

A social media user on X shared AI-generated photos showing billionaire Femi Otedola's third daughter, Temi, carrying a newborn, and claimed that the couple had recently welcomed a baby girl.

“Finally!!! Temi Otedola and Mr. Eazi have reportedly welcomed their first child, a healthy baby girl after an eight-year relationship,” he wrote.

His post stirred celebration among unsuspecting fans who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages to the couple.

However, Eazi shut down the rumours after he shared a tweet asking if his wife was aware that she had just given birth, as claimed by the social media user.

“Is Temi aware of this?” he asked, shutting down the rumours.

See Mr Eazi's viral tweet below:

Recall that Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola tied the knot in a lavish wedding across three different continents last year.

Comments as Mr Eazi shuts down the rumours

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below:

Katalyst_Off said:

"Is my wife aware of this?" And "is Temi aware of this?" Guys which one do you prefer?"

mr_yatt1 commented:

"I talk am, how Eazi go born, he no go tell me. As you shock, na so e shock o. In fact, I dy very weak like this."

Terks_M commented:

"It's 2026, parents discover they have babies on social media."

oviosu said:

"Boss. Once socialz tell us you have welcomed baby...na so o The Kola guy will make some money from Elon this month."

AimThaMachine_ said:

"In case you want to sue, no let anybody beg you o. Just tell your Lawyer(s) (because I know them reach 30) to carry on and turn off your phone. If some of these people chasing Elon Musk money never sleep for Police station, their body no dey calm down ."

StelxyG commented:

" Even the person wey “born” never know say she don born, but una don already do press release. This one no be love or hype again, na pure wahala. Make una allow people live their life abeg, not everything be content.this is actually troubling. How do you announce someone’s childbirth when the person herself hasn’t said a word?"

cedathewiper_ commented:

"Kiriki Jo soapy don set for this my guy, no worry mutual, I go the bring you water water beans for prison one love."

