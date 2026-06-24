The Nigerian senate has taken a decisive decision on the establishment of state police across the country

The proposed legislation seeks to create a constitutional framework for state-controlled police services alongside the existing federal policing structure

Bill aims to strengthen security, improve intelligence gathering and enable faster responses to local security threats

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Amid insecurity in Nigeria, the senate has finally passed constitutional amendment bills to establish state police in Nigeria, marking a significant step in the country's ongoing security reforms.

The development came to light on Wednesday afternoon, June 24, through a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Imran Muhammad, the senior special assistant on new media to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda.

Godswill Akpabio-led senate approves constitutional amendment bills to establish state police, a landmark move aimed at strengthening security nationwide. Photo credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

Source: Facebook

Muhammad wrote on X:

"Breaking: The Senate has passed constitutional amendments to establish state police in Nigeria."

Channels TV also noted the update.

According to Vanguard, the legislation, titled “A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, to Provide for the Establishment of State Police and Related Matters (Sixth Alteration) Bill, 2026 (SB. 1055),” was approved after consideration by the Committee of the Whole.

Senate passes State Police Bill

The bill provides a legal framework for a dual policing system, allowing states to establish and operate their own police services alongside a federal police structure.

Under the proposed arrangement, the current Nigeria Police Force (NPF) framework would be replaced by a Federal Police Service operating alongside State Police Services across the federation.

The proposed constitutional amendment creates a dual policing system, allowing state police services to operate alongside a federal police service across Nigeria. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

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The Senate’s approval followed deliberations on the general principles of the bill before it scaled the required legislative stages and was passed.

Legit.ng reports that the call for a state police is still a contentious issue among Nigerian political figures. Some argued that without proper arrangements, state police could be exploited by governors to harass political opponents, suppress dissent, and stifle press freedom. Supporters, however, maintained that the best way to tackle insecurity in the country is through state policing.

Amotekun boss backs state policing

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun Corps, has renewed its call for the establishment of state policing, describing it as the most viable solution to Nigeria’s growing security challenges.

Speaking on the ongoing national conversation on state policing, Adeleye said the council of Amotekun commanders in the south-west had consistently maintained that decentralised policing remained the most effective strategy for tackling insecurity across the country.

Nigerian Tribune quoted Adeleye as saying:

“It is easier to identify criminals when security operations are rooted within the local communities.”

Senate swears in 4 new senators

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senate President Godswill Akpabio swore in four newly elected senators following their victories in the recent by-elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The lawmakers are Olaka Nwogu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), representing Rivers South-East senatorial district; Envulu Anza of the APC, representing Nasarawa North; Ikeje Asogwu of the APC, representing Enugu North; and Dayo Faduyile of the APC, representing Ondo South.

Source: Legit.ng