The entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning over the demise of Guesch Patti

The legendary female French musician passed away following a battle with a long-time sickness

Fans and supporters have also taken to social media to pen emotional tributes as they mourned the singer

Legendary French singer, actress and vocalist Guesch Patti, whose real name is Patricia Porrasse, has passed away at age 80.

The report of the singer's demise in Paris, France, emerged in the early hours of Monday, June 22, after battling ill health.

Veteran French musician Guesch Patti passes away at age 80. Credit: gettyimages

Source: Instagram

Her representative, Sébastien d'Assigny, announced the heartbreaking news.

"Guesch Patti, dancer, singer, actress, left us in the night of June 21-22, 2026, in Paris, following a long illness. She leaves behind, to all the audiences who were able to see her on stage, the memory of a woman full of life in her artistic expression," he wrote in a statement to AFP.

Patti hit the spotlight on the global scene after her 1987 smash Étienne, which shifted approximately one and a half million copies across the world.

Legit.ng also reported that Grammy-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter Mark Yinka Orabiyi, popularly known as Talay Riley, also passed away.

The music talent reportedly died after a brutal stabbing in East London. He was 35.

Local outlet Newham Recorder reported that the incident occurred around 9 am on Friday, June 5, on Pankhurst Avenue in Silvertown.

The movie industry also lost veteran actor Mikhail Nozhkin, who starred in Walking Through the Torments.

Fans mourn legendary French singer Guesch Patti who passed away after long illness. Credit: gettyimages

Source: Instagram

Mikhail Nozhkin was born on January 19, 1937, in Moscow. His acting career started in 1967, making his debut in the musical film "Two hours Earlier."

Fans mourn Guesch Patti

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as fans penned moving tributes to the deceased. Read them below:

Dominic Kulcsar commented:

"I remember that the Rapido TV series played her music, so some British people might still remember her. Sad to know she passed away."

Martina Ruinat commented:

"1987 already? I was there 15 and thought the song was soooo cool. There was something different back then. Not soft washed and the video was on MTV. Oh yes, back in the day.... RIP Guesch Patti."

Stefan Schuster said:

"Etienne is one of the greatest hits of all time. Great voice, great rhythm, great singer. Too bad the world has become poorer again."

Thomas Pichler wrote:

"Unfortunately, to my shame, I only knew Patties "Étienne". However, that remained the case in every respect: Whether the sensational 12" Extend version, the blessed video in the beautiful sw-Look or simply the song as a trendsetter wave for a lot of French songs and interpreters here. A sensational song."

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legt.ng previously reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer, and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng