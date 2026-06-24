Hellen Ati has responded after Chiefpriest publicly called for a live DNA test on television

The Kenyan woman accused the celebrity barman of making a similar promise in the past and failing to follow through

Her latest statement has reignited discussions surrounding one of social media's most talked-about paternity disputes

The long-running paternity dispute involving Nigerian socialite Paschal Okechukwu, popularly known as Chiefpriest, and Kenyan woman Hellen Ati has taken another dramatic turn.

Just when many thought the controversy had gone quiet, fresh comments from both parties have once again brought the matter into public focus.

This time, the exchange followed Chiefpriest's recent reaction to discussions about the case during a television programme.

Hellen Ati questions why Chiefpriest's latest challenge was being treated as a new development. Photos: Hellen Ati/Cubana Chiefpriest.

Source: Instagram

Speaking in response to the issue, Chiefpriest maintained his long-standing position that he has no relationship with Hellen Ati and is not the father of her child.

The businessman reportedly challenged a television station to invite both Hellen and the child for a DNA test that would be conducted live before viewers.

According to him, such a public exercise would finally settle the matter once and for all.

The proposal immediately attracted attention online, with many social media users debating whether a live DNA test would be appropriate for such a sensitive family matter.

However, Hellen Ati was quick to respond. Taking to her Instagram Story, she questioned why Chiefpriest's latest challenge was being treated as a new development.

According to her, he had allegedly made a similar promise during a public interview last year but never fulfilled it.

Recalling the incident, Hellen claimed that the businessman had publicly indicated his willingness to undergo DNA testing but later failed to proceed.

In her strongly worded message, she insisted she was not backing down.

She wrote:

“Pascal, you are saying that I should go and do DNA on a live TV station yet this is what you said in Ebuka live last year that you will do the DNA yet you run away. So you think this one is a joke Pascal we will die here together. I will never back down until the DNA is contacted.”

Cubana Chiefpriest dreams of governing Imo State

Legit.ng recalls that Cubana Chiefpriest declared his ambition to one day lead Imo State.

The celebrity barman made the statement on June 16 in a post shared on his Instagram page, drawing inspiration from the story of Cape Verde’s goalkeeper Vozinha, who gained global recognition at the age of 40 after appearing in a World Cup match.

Chief Priest explained that the goalkeeper’s breakthrough was a reminder that dreams can come true at any stage in life, urging his followers to remain patient and persistent.

Chiefpriest maintains his long-standing position that he has no relationship with Hellen Ati. Photo: Cubana Chiefpriest.

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama speaks about money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Hellen Ati opened up about the money she got from self-acclaimed African giant Burna Boy.

The embattled lady shared how Lucky Udu allegedly sought bedroom favours from her. Hellen’s claim about not getting the money Burna Boy put aside for her raised interesting comments from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng