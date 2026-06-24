A Nigerian lady who had applied to work in top companies and banks in the country shared her experience

She opened up about how she was rejected after applying for 22 positions across several companies and banks

Her story triggered reactions on social media, and many took to the comment section to share their thoughts

A Nigerian lady opened up about her experience while applying for a job at some Nigerian banks and companies.

She lamented that after the 22 positions she applied for across the companies, none were successful

A lady who was rejected 22 times lists the companies she applied to. Photo: @lisas_dlite

Source: UGC

Lady shares Zenith Bank, Deloitte application experience

Identified as @lisas_dlite on TikTok, the lady listed the 22 positions she applied for, including graduate trainee, relationship manager and client service.

Some companies she applied to included Zenith Bank, Access Bank, OPay, PalmPay, First Bank, Stanbic IBTC, PWC, and Deloitte, amongst others.

See the full list below:

A Nigerian lady who applied to top Nigerian banks and companies cries out as she was rejected 22 times. Photo: @lisas_dlite

Source: TikTok

The TikTok post was captioned:

“You think you can hurt me? Well, jokes on you. I got rejected 22 times already this year.”

She added:

“I promise I’m not crying. I am Tiredddddddd. I am Exhausted. Should I just focus on running a business? Should I push further and not give up just yet? Omo! I don’t even make it to the examination or interview stage. Am I doing something wrong? Or maybe I am not just a good fit? I am Tired bro!”

See the TikTok post below:

Reactions trail lady's application to PWC, Opay

Nene said:

"You’re almost there girl, one pro tip. Edit your CV to reflect the job description. You’ve got this.."

dmjofficial01 said:

"lol, this is like pretty normal. Just find one interesting movie to step down the rejection and continue applying the following day."

MAN IS ARMANII said:

"Check for new Banks like Lotus, parallex Bank, Taj, Tatum expand banks and be active on Linkdln."

Pearl🍭said:

"I’m so sorry about this …I know it’s frustrating, but please don’t give up🙏..Keep applying and maybe find out if you’re not doing something right… check their requirements.. check your CV and make the necessary adjustment . I’m rooting for you, and very soon, you’ll have every reason to smile."

Manuel Nelson said:

"Sometimes it’s not just about cv adjustment..my cv have been confirmed to new good several times but nothing keeps coming."

__zinnyskitchen__ said:

"If you’re getting too many rejections, go back and reflect .. there may be something wrong also back it up with prayers . Wishing you the best in your job hunt."

In a related story, a lady who had written NNPC, KPMG and EY recruitment exams shared her experience.

Lady celebrates NYSC internship at KPMG

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) intern shared three valuable things gained from her experience at KPMG on X.

She shared that KPMG offered internship opportunities to corps members and undergraduates, according to a viral post.

Reactions flood in as graduates express support and seek advice on how they can also secure KPMG internships.

Source: Legit.ng