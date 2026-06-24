A Nigerian man celebrated as he earned a bachelor’s degree from Bayero University, Kano, despite his academic challenges

He opened up about his academic experience and how he dropped out of school four times in primary and secondary school

His story triggered reactions on social media, and many took to the comment section to celebrate his achievement

A Nigerian man, Abuh Danmusa Faruna, narrated her academic journey as she bagged a bachelor’s degree from Bayero University, Kano.

An excited Abuh shared how he faced challenges throughout his university days.

A Bayero University student who dropped out 4 times emerges best in faculty. Photo: LinkedIn/ Abuh Danmusa Faruna

Source: UGC

Man bags first-class degree from Bayero University

On his LinkedIn page, Abuh Danmusa Faruna explained how he dropped out of school four times.

His LinkedIn post read:

“𝗙𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗮 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗼𝗹 𝗗𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗕𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗱𝘂𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁. During my primary and secondary school years, I dropped out of school four different times due to financial difficulties and, at times, health challenges. Altogether, I completed only six terms of secondary school. I often borrowed my classmates' notes to prepare for my Common Entrance and Junior WAEC examinations. Much of my learning was self directed, using notebooks from friends and my elder siblings. Despite these setbacks, I never repeated a class.

"In 2019, I scored 291 in the UTME and emerged as the highest scorer in my class that year. Yet, I was still unable to proceed to university. I eventually gained admission and resumed at Bayero University, Kano in 2021. While pursuing my studies, I served as a class representative, worked as a part time teacher, and volunteered in humanitarian outreach and mentorship programmes for fellow students.

"It has been over a week since my final result was released. All praise be to God Almighty. I graduated with a CGPA of 4.75, emerging as the Best Graduating Student in the Department of Business Management and the Best Graduating Student in the Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences at Bayero University, Kano.

"Behind this achievement lies a story of sacrifice, resilience, perseverance, and above all, God's grace. For the battle is not for the strong, nor the race for the swift. Every success and every victory come from God Almighty alone. Today, as I reflect on this journey, I am reminded that success is not determined by where you start, but by your determination to keep moving forward despite every obstacle.

"I am especially grateful to Dr Rabiu Hassan, PhD and Associate Professor Shukurat Bello, Ph.D, AAT, CIFE, CSAA for their mentorship, guidance, and unwavering support throughout my academic journey. Thank you for believing in me and contributing to my success. Jazakumullahu Khairan.

"To every student facing hardship, uncertainty, or delays in achieving their dreams, never give up. Your present circumstances do not define your future. Keep striving, keep believing, and keep trusting in God Almighty."

A Nigerian man who had dropped out of school four times has finally graduated with a first-class degree. Photo: LinkedIn/ Abuh Danmusa Faruna

Source: Twitter

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng