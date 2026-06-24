A Nigerian man shared what made him regret graduating with a second-class lower degree in mass communication

He opened up about how he really didn’t think much of his degree till his experience, which he shared online

His story triggered reactions on social media, and many took to the comment section to share their thoughts

A Nigerian man, Olalekan Ajayi, recounted his academic journey after earning a second-class lower bachelor’s degree.

An excited Ajayi shared his journey as a mass communication undergraduate from Adekunle Ajasin University

A man shares experience that made his regret his second-class lower result. Photo: LinkedIn/ Olalekan Ajayi

Source: UGC

Man shares why he regrets 2:2 result

On his LinkedIn page, Olalekan Ajayi said he aimed for a first-class degree but ended up with a 2:2.

His LinkedIn post read:

“HE DAY I REGRETTED GRADUATING WITH A SECOND CLASS LOWER (2:2) Let me tell you the story. When I gained admission in 2012, I was aiming for a First Class or at worst a strong 2.1.

"In 100 level — I was on 4.1. Then 200 level came. Misguided priorities and a growing disinterest in academics meant that, by 300 level my CGPA had dropped to around 3.1. I fought back. Gave it everything I had in my final year. And still graduated with 3.46 — just 0.04 away from a 2.1.

"I told myself it didn't matter. Until 2018. I was filling out a Commonwealth Scholarship application — excited, hopeful, several hours deep into the form. Then I got to the CGPA field. I entered my result. Application rejected immediately.

"That day, I felt the full weight of every distraction I had chosen over my books. Here's what I want every student reading this to understand: A good grade isn't just a number. It's a passport.

"1. It opens doors to fully funded scholarships abroad. 2. It qualifies you for competitive graduate programmes. 3. It gives you an edge when opportunities are already scarce. And in Nigeria — opportunities are already scarce enough. Don't join the crowd that says First Class is useless.

That's a mediocre mindset dressed up as wisdom. Pursue excellence — and shoot for the highest grade possible. As Rancho said in 3 Idiots: "Pursue excellence, and success will follow you, pants down." And I'll add my own: Aim for the galaxies. If you miss, you'll still reach the skies. Don't underrate academic excellence. It sounds boring until you're staring at a rejection screen wishing you could go back.

"I know this firsthand. But if you have made that mistake just like me, it's also not the end of the world. A second class lower or third class is not the end of life. We live in a world with limitless opportunities if you keep an open mind and work hard at your options. If you're a student — this post is for you. If you know a student — please repost this. It might be the nudge that changes their life. Feel free to share this with someone who needs to read it. P.S..And tell me — did your grade open or close a door for you?"

A Nigerian man who graduated with a second-class lower degree shares degree. Photo: LinkedIn/ Olalekan Ajayi

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng