Senate President Godswill Akpabio has announced the appointment of a new non-career ambassador by President Bola Tinubu

The new ambassador designate, Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina, was the immediate past Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti

This is coming months after President Tinubu announced the posting of 31 career and 34 non-career ambassadors, earlier screened by the Senate

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has announced the nomination of Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina, the immediate past Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti, as a non-career ambassador by President Bola Tinubu.

Akpabio made the announcement during the plenary on Wednesday, June 24, adding that the president has sent a letter to the Senate, asking for the confirmation of the new ambassador-designate.

President Bola Tinubu appoints new non-career ambassador Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

This came months after President Tinubu posted the 31 career and 34 non-career ambassadors earlier screened by the National Assembly to different countries and the United Nations. Recall that the ambassador-designates were screened in December 2025.

Tinubu's letter reads in part:

"Mr President, pursuant to Section 171, subsection 1, paragraph C of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I have the honour to forward the request of Mr President for the confirmation of the appointment of Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina as a non-career Ambassador."

See the video of the announcement on X here:

Nigerians react to Tinubu's ambassador list

The ambassadorial list of the president has continued to generate responses from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Aji Bayo Chibuzor decried the insecurity in Nigeria:

"I think it's irresponsible of this administration to be giving us a list of ambassadors when a serving NYSC member lost his life to terrorists while serving his country, 100s were just killed, and Borno and BH are advertising themselves to take over Borno state. What exactly is the priority of this government?"

Nigerians continue to react to President Bola Tinubu's appointment of a new ambassador Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Lanre Akorede explained the duty of the ambassadors:

"A summary of your KPIs as an Ambassador. You will be measured by how effectively you strengthen bilateral relations, attract trade and investment, influence policy outcomes in the host country, protect Nigerians living abroad and enhance our nation’s reputation and strategic interests. May your postings bring a renewed hope to our nation. Thank you, Mr President!"

Femi Ogunleye commended the appointment of Reno Omokri as an ambassador:

"I was eager to see Mr Reno Omokri. I wish he were posted to the US. He's a proud Nigerian who has promoted made in Nig more than any politician I know. Mexico isn't bad, same continent as the USA. I wish him well. I also pray that God give him the knowledge to discharge his duties well."

Peris said FFK should have been sent to the United Nations:

"@realFFK should have been assigned as the UN Permanent Rep from Nigeria. We need someone knowledgeable and outspoken for that role."

See the full list of the announcement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng