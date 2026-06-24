Actress Aunty Ramota has opened up about her disappointment with Odunlade Adekola and Faithia Williams

The actress said she felt hurt after both stars allegedly failed to invite her to their parents’ burial ceremonies

She also shared an emotional memory about her relationship with late actress Aunty Ajara

Popular actress Aunty Ramota has shared a personal grievance involving two of Nollywood’s biggest stars, Odunlade Adekola and Faithia Williams.

In a recent interview, the actress discussed an issue that has been weighing heavily on her mind.

Aunty Ramota says she felt hurt after Odunlade and Faithia failed to invite her to their parents’ burial ceremonies. Photos: Faithia Balogun/Odunlade Adekola/Aunty Ajara.

Source: Instagram

According to her, she was deeply hurt after discovering that neither Odunlade nor Faithia invited her to the burial ceremonies of their parents despite being colleagues in the same industry.

Speaking during the interview, Aunty Ramota, who was rumoured to have welcomed twins with comedian Ijoba Lande, did not hide her disappointment.

According to her, she expected to be part of such important family events, especially given her relationship with both actors.

“I am pained because Odunlade Adekola did not invite me to his father’s burial party. Faithia Williams also did not invite me to her mother’s burial party, and we call ourselves colleagues,” she said.

Aunty Ramota also reflected on her relationship with the late actress Aunty Ajara. According to her, the late movie star held her in high regard and was one of her admirers.

Aunty Ramota speaks on love struggles

Legit.ng recalls that in another interview, Aunty Ramota spoke candidly about her love life, struggles, and heartbreaks.

According to her, she has helped men in various ways, including buying medicine and giving them money. She, however, said they usually end up breaking her heart. Reflecting on her experience, the film star claimed that some Nigerian men are not sincere.

Aunty Ramota noted that while she cannot marry Nigerian men, she would love to have a child.

When asked about her stature, she confidently stated that she loves herself the way she is and does not want to change anything about herself.

She also clarified that she didn’t undergo any BBL surgery, questioning the interviewer if they knew how much the procedure costs.

In another development, reactions had trailed a new clip of Aunty Ramota after she was seen at a film location waiting to take up a role.

In the video, her backside looked bigger than usual, and fans were surprised at her new look.

This came after she denied going under the knife despite her picture on a hospital stretcher, which went viral.

Watch the interview here:

Aunty Ramota says late Aunty Ajara held her in high regard and was one of her admirers. Photo: Aunty Ajara.

Source: Instagram

Aunty Ramota cries out over homelessness

Legit.ng also reported that Aunty Ramota cried out for financial assistance from well-meaning Nigerians to complete her ongoing house project.

Ramota, in a video circulating on social media, said she is currently stranded and has nowhere to stay.

According to the Yoruba actress, the lady she was staying with got married last month and asked her to leave because her husband wasn’t comfortable with her staying with them. Aunty Ramota also revealed that the man helping her build her house stopped because of personal issues.

Source: Legit.ng