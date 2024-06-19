Reactions have trailed the new look of Aunty Ramota after she was seen at a film location waiting to take up a role

In the video, her backside was looking bigger than normal and fans were surprised at her new look

This came after she denied going under the knife despite her picture on a hospital stretcher, which went viral

Small sized actress, Aunty Ramota, has caused a stir after a video of her new look surfaced online.

Legit.ng had reported that Aunty Ramota had allegedly slipped into coma and was in critical condition after undergoing surgery to enhance her backside.

In the new recording, shared by a lady known as Queenadak_1 on TikTok, Aunty Ramota's backside was looking much bigger than normal. She turned for the camera to see her new shape, as her tummy was also looking bigger than what it used to be.

Aunty Ramota's new-look causes stir. Photo credit@auntyramota_authentic

Source: Instagram

The pint sized actress's new shape generated reactions from her fans, who were wondering if she truly had a surgery done or not.

Recall that Ramota had returned to social media after news went viral that she went into a coma. She stated after her returned that she was well and healthy.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed Aunty Ramota's new look. Here are some of the comments below:

@Sephine:

"Who gives aunty Ramota belle?"

@Glory:

"Yansh be like upstair."

@jenniieexx:

"Budget friendly yansh."

@user1110103209433:

"Shey na the remaining yansh doctor put for belle nii."

@sommie:

"E remain make she start to Dey Wear bikini."

@flozyegbojie:

"Which kind yansh be this ."

@mjac

"Why not tell her the truth."

@joyce4442:

"She do yansh con do belle join cause I don’t understand ."

Aunty Ramota lands in hospital

Meanwhile, in April 2023, Aunty Ramota trended online after clips of her at a hospital went viral.

An individual, who filmed the clip showed off some body-enhancing pills that Aunty Ramota allegedly ingested to increase her curves before landing in the hospital.

In the viral video making the rounds on social media, the entertainer was captured on the bed fast asleep. The situation got many Nigerians talking, with some wondering who she was trying to impress.

