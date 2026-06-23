Rumours of skit makers Ijoba Lande and Aunty Ramota welcoming twins recently went viral on social media

The rumours were fuelled by a video shared by Ijoba Lande showing a party thrown for the celebration

The video stirred mixed reactions from many Nigerian social media users, with many congratulating the skit makers

Nigerian skit makers Ijoba Lande, whose real name is Ganiyu Kehinde Morufu, and Ramota Adetu, aka Aunty Ramota, recently sparked widespread buzz on social media with a lively video of a "twins naming ceremony."

The video, which was shared on Ijoba Lande's official Instagram page on Sunday, June 21, 2026, showed the pair in traditional attire, surrounded by guests, music, and dancing in a celebratory mood.

Ijoba Lande fuels rumours about twins birth with Aunty Ramota on social media. Credit: ijobalande

Source: Instagram

A clip which featured two newborns saw food being served to guests and money being sprayed on the celebrant.

In a caption of the video, Ijoba Lande wrote,

"Double the joy, double the blessings! Congratulations aunty Ramota."

The video quickly went viral across social media platforms in the country as some netizens congratulated the duo, but reactions quickly turned to skepticism, asking if it was a movie or a prank.

What to know about Aunty Ramota and Ijoba Lande's rumoured twins

A look at Aunty Ramota's Instagram page showed there was no update about her welcoming any twins.

Ijoba Lande and Aunty Ramota have a long-running series of collaborative comedic skits portraying them as a couple. The pair has produced similar content where they got married in the past.

There is no evidence of a real romantic relationship, marriage, or biological twins between them.

Mixed reactions trail rumours of Aunty Ramota and Ijoba Lande welcoming twins. Credit: auntyramota

Source: UGC

X's AI grok in reaction also wrote, "Congratulations are fun, but this is creative comedy content, not real news of twins or a marriage. Well played for the engagement! If new verified info emerges, it would change things, but current evidence points clearly to scripted entertainment."

Recall that in 2025, Ijoba Lande made headlines over his marital issues with his wife, Darasimi.

In 2025, Legit.ng reported that Aunty Ramota opened up about her love life and desire to have children. Aunty Ramota noted that while she cannot marry Nigerian men, she would love to have a child.

The video of Ijoba Lande that sparked rumours about him and Aunty Ramota is below:

Reactions to Aunty Ramota's rumoured twins

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video; read them below:

PrinceCokers commented:

"Are you sure they are actually married, like husband and wife?"

Bpumping001 said:

"I hope it’s a content. If it’s real they suppose jail that Lande or lander whatever his name is."

KayodeShittu8 said:

"I hope am not the only one that watch the video finish because of Reality."

StillDrayday commented:

"This Lande No Wan Get Brain Him And Baba Ijesha I Dunno Who Mumu Pass."

sweeteststew said:

"Bringing a child into this world with that condition will f hers is pure evil."

What Baba Tee said about Ijoba Lande's wife

Legit.ng also reported that actor Baba Tee reacted to the allegation levelled against him by Ijoba Lande, concerning his wife.

Recall that Lande opened up about his marital struggles in a tell-it-all video via his official YouTube channel.

Speaking on the situation, Baba Tee asked Lande to share evidence with him and that he had no idea that the lady in question was his wife.

Source: Legit.ng