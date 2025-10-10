Aunty Ramota has granted an interview about her love life and the men who have broken her heart

In the recording, she spoke about her stature, her struggles, and also cleared the air about allegedly undergoing a BBL

Fans reacted after watching the interview as they shared their thoughts on the outspoken lady and everything she addressed in the clip

Nollywood's petite actress, Aunty Ramota, has opened up about her life and career in a recent interview.

The outspoken lady, who was seen joining a dance challenge a few months ago, spoke candidly about her love life, struggles, and heartbreaks.

Aunty Ramota's fan react to video of her interview. Photo credit@auntyramota

Source: Instagram

According to her, she has helped men in various ways, including buying medicine and giving them money. She, however, said they usually end up breaking her heart.

Reflecting on her experience, the film star claimed that some Nigerian men are not sincere.

Aunty Ramota noted that while she cannot marry Nigerian men, she would love to have a child.

Aunty Ramota on self-love during interview

When asked about her stature, she confidently stated that she loves herself the way she is and does not want to change anything about herself.

She also clarified that she didn’t undergo any BBL surgery, questioning the interviewer if they knew how much the procedure costs.

Aunty Ramota speaks about her appearance in skits. Photo credit@auntyramota

Source: Instagram

Aunty Ramota added that BBL procedures have been causing fatalities and that many people have lost their lives undergoing the surgery.

The actress further shared that she used to be fair in complexion when using cream, but now that she is "born again," she has stopped using it. She also mentioned that if people touch her skin, it would affect its smoothness.

Speaking more about her stature, the actress who went for a boat cruise a few month ago gushed, noting that people are seeking her figure but can’t seem to achieve it.

Interviewer's question about Aunty Ramota’s house

When asked about the house she was promised, the pint-sized actress clarified that no one had given her a house or a car. After some reflection, she added that they had not finished building her house yet.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Aunty Ramota's interview

Reactions have trailed the interview granted by the actress. Here are comments below:

@oluwa_shin_dara reacted:

"Aunty ramota self esteem needs to be studied. I love it for her ."

@i_am_fulani said:

"Who dey find your stature before aunty yi."

@bolanlekikelomo shared:

"You that have something to say but keep quiet. I greet you."

@wfokanlawon commented:

"Wetin dem ask u, wetin u deh talk. Kini ooo wiiii bayii."

@omo_akinyele1 shared:

"Which one of these boys has broken heart Aunty Ramota?

@thatbl_ackgurl wrote:

"Self love is one of the most important thing that you can give to yourself in this life. See the way she carries herself, she loves herself and that’s all that matters."

Aunty Ramota returns after allegedly undergoing BBL

Legit.ng earlier reported that reactions had trailed a new clip of Aunty Ramota after she was seen at a film location waiting to take up a role.

In the video, her backside looked bigger than usual, and fans were surprised at her new look. This came after she denied going under the knife despite her picture on a hospital stretcher, which went viral.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng