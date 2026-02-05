The Nigerian movie industry has continued to mourn the tragic passing of actress Ajara Lasisi, aka Aunty Ajara

Until her demise, the Nollywood star was known for her comic roles, putting smiles and laughter on the faces of her fans through her craft

One of the deceased's sweet memories was her viral dance battle with her colleague Aunty Ramota

The loss of Nollywood actress Ajara Lasisi, popularly known as Aunty Ajara, has thrown not just many of her colleagues but also fans into mourning due to the impact she created in the industry before her passing.

Recall that Aunty Ajara's death was announced on Thursday, February 5, by Nollywood director Tobi Oladele Teemony, aka Tee Mony. “With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved actress, Aunty Ajara. She passed on overnight after a long and courageous battle with illness,” the statement read.

According to Teemony, the late actress received “immense love, prayers, and financial support from kind-hearted people across the world” during her illness as he expressed appreciation.

Before her death, the Nollywood actress was known for her funny comments and roles in Yoruba movies, which brought smiles to many faces.

One of her pleasant memories many would relish was her viral dance battle with her colleague Aunty Ramota.

The video, which garnered thousands of reactions and likes, saw the late actress showing impressive dance moves as she competed with Ramota amid cheers and applause from guests at an event towards the end of 2023.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood figures like Ronke Oshodi Oke and Mama No Network appealed for financial assistance for the actress, saying her condition had worsened despite ongoing treatment.

Reports indicated that the small-screen actress was pregnant and battling a liver-related illness, with colleagues saying she had been placed on oxygen in hospital as her condition deteriorated.

An old video of Aunty Ajara in a dance battle with Aunty Ramota is shown below:

Comments as Aunty Ajara competes with Ramota

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as social media users shared diverse comments about the actresses' dance moves. Read them below:

Queen of believe said:

"Walahi aunty ajara normal pass aunty ramota."

OYIN commented:

"Aunty ajarah sabi dance pass minnah self."

AME_LUXE THRIFT wrote:

"Aunty Ajara nah Baddie nah God cheat am."

Tiana_kidswearlipcare said:

"Aunty ajara dey tear step ooo fr but just that we no Dey really see her for ground so e no really show."

Aisha commented:

"Why dem dey compare Aunty ramota and Aunty Ajara sef,aunty Ajara nar normal person but this aunty ramota is from another world."

aishatu_jankha said:

"You sure say aunty ramota dey hear beat."

Aunty Ramota snubs Aunty Ajara

Legit.ng recalls reporting Aunty Ramota received massive backlash following the attitude she displayed towards her colleague Aunty Ajara.

In a video that surfaced online, Aunty Ajara was trying to get the attention and affection of her senior during a movie scene, but Aunty Ramota wasn't giving in. She was later scolded for her behaviour.

