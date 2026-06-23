Angela Okorie has addressed the controversy surrounding the dress she wore to Alexx Ekubo’s funeral in Abia State

A few days ago, the actress shared a video showing the dress she wore to the solemn event being burnt

Many criticised her following her reaction shared on her Instagram page to the backlash trailing her action

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has lashed out at critics over the controversy surrounding her outfit to the funeral of Alexx Ekubo in Abia State.

The late actor was laid to rest amid tears and mourning in Arochukwu, Abia State, with the actress among colleagues who attended the ceremony.

Reactions as Angela Okorie breaks silence after burning outfit worn to Alexx Ekubo’s funeral. Photo credit@alexxekubo/@realangealokorie

Source: Instagram

After the funeral rites, she shared a video of the dress being burnt and stated her reasons for the action. Her decision sparked criticism from fans, who dragged her online.

Reacting to the backlash, the actress responded strongly and shared her perspective on the incident.

Angela Okorie knocks critics over her actions

In a post shared on her Instagram Story, Angela Okorie stated that her video was not intended to stir controversy, adding that she knew people would misinterpret her actions.

She explained that she had given the dress to her aunt in Owerri to burn and did not bring it to her residence in Lagos State.

She further stated that she was only addressing those concerned, while others should “shut up.” She also used insulting language toward her critics and urged them to respect the fact that the deceased’s family was still mourning his passing.

Alexx Ekubo continues trending after his demise. Photo credit@alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Angela Okorie’s response

Reacting, fans accused her of gaslighting, arguing that the actress was aware the family was still mourning before posting the video of the burnt dress.

Others suggested she enjoys controversy, questioning whether she would also burn other items, like her car or photos taken at the funeral.

Here is the Instagram post below:

Fans share take about Angela Okorie

Reacting, fans would have none of what she stated. They dragged her and called her names. They asked her questions about other items taken to the funeral ceremony as well. Here are comments below:

@sabiigirlfashion wrote:

"It's obvious you enjoy the heat, cause that information shouldn't have made it to SM."

@oyinniwura1 shared:

"Is she going to burn her phones or the car she took to the burial?"

@odogwu5844 stated:

"How can you be giving out an advice you should have kept to yourself and use."

@reindeer.7165797 reacted:

"So you know the family are still grieving yet you lack common sense."

@kings_exclusive_collections_ commented:

"See gaslighting."

What Angela Okorie said about Rosy Meurer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Angela Okorie stirred fresh reactions after sharing what allegedly happened in the troubled marriage between her colleague, Tonto Dikeh, and businessman Olakunle Churchill.

Angela revisited the period when Tonto was married to Churchill and reportedly introduced fellow actress Rosy Meurer to their circle as her husband’s personal assistant (PA). According to the actress, many of them were sceptical at the time but chose to accept the explanation.

Source: Legit.ng