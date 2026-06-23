Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon received commendation on social media following his recent television interview

The exchange occurred on The Morayo Show when the interviewer questioned the actor about his experience at Alexx Ekubo's burial

Fans online criticised the television host for the intrusive line of questioning, while praising the movie star for his response

Nigerians have commended Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon for showing emotional intelligence during a recent television interview when he was asked about his late friend and colleague Alexx Ekubo.

The exchange happened in a recent interview on The Morayo Show with host Morayo Afolabi-Brown, who pressed him about his experience at Alexx Ekubo’s burial.

Fans commend actor Deyemi Okanlawon for showing high emotional intelligence during his recent television interview appearance on The Morayo Show. Photo: deyemitheactor/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

In the video, Morayo began by offering condolences and then asked the actor to share what the weekend had been like for him and other friends of the late star.

"My condolences to you, to you, the entire friends of Alexx Ekubo, because I know you were there over the weekend and I know you also penned a tribute to him on IG. It was a really, really tough one for you and the rest of his friends. Tell us about that experience over the weekend."

Actor Deyemi Okanlawon responded calmly, choosing not to engage with the question.

"I don't want to talk about it."

The clip quickly spread online, sparking conversations among fans. Many praised Okanlawon for handling the moment with composure and setting clear boundaries, while others criticised Morayo for raising such a sensitive topic during the interview.

Alexx Ekubo died at the age of 40 on May 11 after battling metastatic kidney cancer.

His passing shocked fans and colleagues across Nollywood.

He was buried on June 18, 2026, in Arochukwu, Abia State, with tributes pouring in from across the industry.

Watch the viral video below:

Fans praise Deyemi Okanlawon

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many social media users commended the actor for his composure while criticising the interviewer's approach.

@KunnujiC wrote:

“One day, we will talk about the dumb questions some of these interviewers ask. When did burial become an experience?”

@celinaavong commented:

“deyemitheactor is an emotionally intelligent man. He doesn't just follow trends and blab. He is one actor I have so much respect for. With all the videos online, she de ask person to talk about the funeral experience of a loved one. Very insensitive question to ask.”

@confi_lawson reacted:

“That's someone that has emotional intelligence 👏”

@clarisyuri said:

“A simple " sincere condolences on the loss of your friend" would have been enough. Some of these Podcasters too do”

@tchinony asked:

“Madam interviewer, are you looking for burial review? 🤦🏻‍♂️”

@officialdaddymo wrote:

“Emotional intelligence is not a flower that grows in every garden. Well answered Deyemi. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾”

@iam_zandy_sdw commented:

“What’s with all this interviewers and questions concerning his burial . If you all wanted to knw so much why didn’t you guys go . Gosh”

Television host Morayo faces severe backlash online after asking actor Deyemi Okanlawon to describe his experience at Alexx Ekubo's funeral. Photo: deyemitheactor/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Deyemi Okanlawon gives condition to stop acting

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Deyemi Okanlawon said he would stop acting if his wife became the main breadwinner.

Speaking on the Tea With Tay podcast, the actor joked about becoming a stay-at-home husband if his wife earned between $1 million and $10 million yearly.

The actor added that he would take their children to school and learn how to cook for the family.

Source: Legit.ng