2Baba and Annie Macaulay's daughter opened up about having a crush on Afrobeat star Wizkid during a recent interview

The teenager described an awkward encounter with Wizkid at her father's birthday party that left her completely starstruck

When asked to choose between Wizkid and Davido, she gave a surprising response that got fans talking

2Baba's daughter with his ex-wife Annie Macaulay has gone viral after confessing that she has a major crush on Afrobeat superstar Wizkid, born Ayodeji Balogun.

The teenager made the revelation during an interview, where she recounted a memorable moment with her father, Innocent Idibia, at his birthday party.

Reactions as 2Baba's daughter says she has a big crush on Wizkid, shares shy encounter with singer. Photo credit@wizkidayo/@isabelidibiaaa

Source: Instagram

According to her, Wizkid showed up at the event and was standing by the doorway when she spotted him. Rather than walk over and say hello, she panicked and ran straight past the singer, too nervous to even acknowledge him.

Starstruck by Wizkid's presence at her house

She eventually gathered the courage to go back and greet him, but admitted she was still visibly shy when she finally said hello.

The candid admission gave fans a glimpse into just how much of an effect the "Essence" hitmaker has on even those closest to the music industry.

Fans hail Wizkid over what 2Baba's daughter said about him. Photo credit@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Isabella speaks preference between Davido and Wizkid

When the interviewer pushed Isabella Idibia on the classic rivalry question and asked her to pick between Wizkid and Davido, her answer was more nuanced than expected.

The teenager revealed that she also listens to Davido's music, declining to completely shut the door on either camp.

The clip quickly made its way onto social media, drawing reactions from fans who found the whole exchange both relatable and entertaining.

Here is the X video of Isabella speaking about Wizkid during an interview below:

What fans said about Isabella

Here are some of the comments from the young star about Wizkid below:

@ibroo_khaleel commented:

"Wizkid dey give this kind aura wey be say if him dey ur front cold go catch u"

@ola_fierce wrote:

"When dem talk say na giveaway dy turn una to Davido fans, u go say na lie Una sha hear hin reason why he like David? He no talk say na his music"

@northerner_5r said:

"The GOAT of Afrobeat"

@sodiq_bbcboy added:

"Wizkid management are geniuses"

Annie's daughter freestyles for her

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olivia Idibia, the second daughter of Annie and 2Baba's daughter, was sighted comforting her mother after her marriage to her father crashed.

She stood by her mother and was a shoulder to lean on as she sweetly sang for her. The teenager vowed that she was not leaving, but would be by her mother's side till the end. Her actress mother couldn't hold her emotions, but was heard crying.

Source: Legit.ng