A clip from the Yoruba film Agesinkole went viral, with some viewers interpreting Digboluja's scripted lines as an attack on Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde

The actor released a video statement on Saturday, insisting the dialogue belonged to a fictional character and had nothing to do with any politician

Digboluja called out those he described as mischief-makers for deliberately editing and circulating the old film clip to push a political agenda

Nollywood actor Taofeek Adewale Digboluja has stepped forward to address a controversy that erupted after a clip from Femi Adebayo's film, Agesinkole, began circulating online.

In the scene, his character delivers lines in Yoruba that some viewers linked to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, prompting speculation that the actor was publicly criticising the sitting government.

Nollywood actor Digboluja explains the viral video that sparked discussions involving Governor Seyi Makinde. Photo: digboluja/seyimakinde

Source: Instagram

The clip featured Digboluja's character saying, in Yoruba:

"The Seyi that did this will not do another. This is Seyi's last deed, because I will fight it like war."

After the footage spread without context, Digboluja released a video statement on Saturday to set the record straight.

Actor Digboluja distances himself from the clip

In the video, the actor was clear and direct.

"I am not opposing the administration of our Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde. I am not against his government; he is doing well," he said.

He added that the respect he holds for the governor is significant, describing eight years of public service as "no small feat."

Actor Digboluja responds after an old movie clip involving the name "Seyi" circulated widely on social media. Photo: digboluja/seyimakinde

Source: Instagram

Taofeek Adewale Digboluja explained that political opponents or individuals with a grudge against the governor deliberately cut an old scene from the film and stripped it of all context before sharing it.

The Yoruba actor pointed out that one of the chiefs, Chief Kanran, who appeared in the same scene, had already passed away years ago, which should make it evident how old the footage is.

"Mischief-makers are twisting the scene for their own agenda," he said, before formally disassociating himself from the circulating clip.

He also appealed directly to the public not to use actors' creative work to attack or embarrass public figures, noting that fictional names in scripts are often coincidental.

"Whatever you see in our movies, please do not use our creative work to defame the country or criticise anyone's government," he urged.

Watch actor Taofeek Digboluja clarify the viral video below:

Fans react to actor Digboluja's clarification

Social media users weighed in on the matter after the actor's statement made the rounds online:

@bbest_official said:

"Some people are very stupid sha. Political propaganda up and down."

@olawuni_op41988 commented:

"Very good for the clarification."

@FulgentL60866 wrote:

"Na ageshinkole movie be that nah."

@Kenhearts07 noted:

"People don't know what disclaimers are, it was stated at the beginning of the movie that all characters and names are purely fictional."

@Kenwithgrace shared:

"Haba! People self funny, why would they just use a part that can implicate you with the current government? Thank goodness, you've come to clarify it. I trust governor Seyi Makinde too, he's well informed, he's an understanding governor. No shaking at actor Taofeek Adewale Digboluja."

Geh Geh addresses viral wedding video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that popular influencer Emmanuel Obruste, widely known as Geh Geh, faced backlash after wedding clips of him in burgundy attire went viral.

He later clarified during a podcast interview that the event was staged as a promotional exercise and social experiment, not a genuine marriage.

Geh Geh also explained that his teachings on relationships had been misinterpreted, stressing that he never told people to avoid marriage outright.

Source: Legit.ng