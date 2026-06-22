Celebrity lovebirds Jarvis and Peller's marriage plans have become a topic of interest on social media

A viral video captured Jarvis' emotional reaction after Peller paid her bride price in Edo state

The female TikTok star's reaction has also generated buzz, with netizens sharing diverse opinions

A heartfelt moment showing popular TikTok content creator Elizabeth Aminata, widely known as Jarvis, visibly emotional after her partner, Habeeb Hamzat Peller, paid the traditional bride price at her family home in Benin City, Edo state has captured attention online.

Recall that Peller and Jarvis, who rose to fame through their engaging collaborative videos and public relationship journey, took a significant step in their love story with the customary rites in Edo state.

Peller teases Jarvis as she gets emotional after he paid her bride price. Credit: realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

After the ceremony, a video shared by Peller showed the tender scene as the couple left Jarvis’ family house.

Overwhelmed by the weight of the moment, the female TikTok star appeared teary-eyed in the car, looking out the window and wiping her face while Peller gently comforted her, teasing her in the process.

Netizens share their observation about Jarvis after Peller paid her bride price in Edo state. Credit: peller089

Source: Instagram

The couple had previously shared their engagement and plans for a future white wedding. Their traditional milestone has fans eagerly anticipating #JAPEL2026 celebrations.

The video showing Jarvis' emotional reaction after Peller paid her bride price is below:

What people said about Jarvis' emotional reaction

The video has sparked mixed reactions. While many described the scenes as a true testament to their bond, others questioned the couple’s young ages and whether they were truly prepared to be married.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video; read the comments below:

Klu Moses commented:

"She don realize say forever no be moimoi."

Eze Emmanuel Mmaduabuchi reacted:

"Peller na man you be. Your investment no waste. May God bless una. Just allow Jarvis to be in charge, she knows better!!!"

Babyjenny Patrick commented:

"She dey reason future with small naughty boy."

Marley Willton wrote:

"These two dey be me like two children doing moonlight play.... Una say Dem don marry? Aaaahhhhhh!!!"

Prince Barnabas Tosin Oke commented:

"Eya… her fears has come to pass. Since you are matured than him, just guide him. Two heads are better than one. There is no perfect union. Older people get married and later divorce. Understanding each other is the utmost key to a successful marriage, it’s not love."

Jackson Merit commented:

"Why is Peller dressed in Esan men marriage attire, is Peller from Esan, is he not supposed to be dressed in the culture where he is coming from. When elders see money Dey no fit correct them."

Kelly Hassino said:

"She's not happy.. she's not sure or she's sure she's making a wrong choice... not wrong decision but wrong choice which is Pellar The future will prove her right."

Martins Obiegbu wrote:

"It's better to cry in Peller's mansion and cars than to cry in ikorodu."

Jarvis reacts to pregnancy rumours

Legit.ng reported that Jarvis reacted after rumours claimed she was pregnant because of changes people noticed around her stomach.

The content creator explained in a video that her stomach appearance resulted from her eating habits, late-night meals and sleeping immediately after eating.

Jarvis said the condition was not related to pregnancy and urged people to stop spreading rumours about her body on social media.

Source: Legit.ng