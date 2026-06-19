Chinedu Ikedieze, aka Aki, recently made waves on social media after his experience at a football viewing centre in the US

The Nollywood actor shared how much he paid to watch a football match amid the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup

The video, which has gone viral, also sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians as many disagreed with the actor

Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, better known as Aki, has sparked widespread reactions after he shared the cost of watching a FIFA World Cup match at a viewing centre in the United States.

In a video that has gone viral, Aki, who expressed shock, revealed that fans were being charged $30 (about N40,000) to watch the game on a giant screen despite not being inside the stadium.

Chinedu Ikedieze reveals he paid $30 to watch football at a viewing centre in US. Credit: chineduikedieze/fifaworldcup

Source: Instagram

"We came to watch a match, not even in the stadium. This is just where they put the big screen. Do you know how much they are charging us? $30!" he said.

The actor, who appeared shocked by the fee, noted that even the car park cost $30, joking about the high prices while admitting they still had to watch the game.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Chinedu Ikedieze's wife made waves with a cryptic post she shared on social media, warning people to fall in love with those who talk to them after a fight.

In her caption, she went ahead to write: “Must we even fall in love? Wetin do Msp’s Ora soup.”

Mixed reactions trail Chinedu Ikedieze's experience at a viewing centre in US. Credit: chineduikedieze

Source: Instagram

The viral video of Aki sharing his experience at a US viewing centre is below:

Reactions to Aki's experience

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some netizens argued that the actor paid for car park and not to watch football. Read them below:

stanleylemon4 commented:

"Every time una go dey calculate in naira .. what is the minimum over there in naira too."

marcusjr_official reacted:

"Why are you people crying ? It’s your currency that’s weak guys. If you have a strong currency that 30$ should be 30 naira."

gare4m commented:

"$30 can just give u some kind of connection u never can tell."

inv_mickey commented:

"Una economy na same ? Make una answer that first …una go just dey complain for no reason …them force you go there ? You can’t see a British man or even a European man go to another man’s country to complain ..na only African s or Nigerias at most."

iam_mrt29 commented:

"If to say ur economy good that $30 supposed be #30."

omo_chinko_ac reacted:

"We way Dey go CINEMA 🍿🎥 go watch your movie for $50 nko??? Lol."

sunnnex_ commented:

"It’s free, na parking you pay for."

Aki celebrated on his birthday

Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actor Aki had received a pleasant surprise while in bed on his birthday.

The actor was woken up by the noise of people and a saxophonist in his hotel room as they wonderfully marked his birthday.

He thanked the producer of the movie and the hotel he was staying at for specially honouring him.

Source: Legit.ng