A woman claiming to be a Peter Okoye fan revealed she lost $60,000 in a scam while pregnant and turned to the singer for help

The woman alleged that Peter Okoye reached out to activist VDM on her behalf, but says VDM ignored the request entirely

She posted WhatsApp chat screenshots as evidence, calling out VDM's conduct despite Peter's earlier show of support for the activist

A woman has come forward with a deeply personal account of how she lost $60,000 to a scammer, alleging that popular Nigerian activist Verydarkman (VDM) refused to help her even after singer Peter Okoye personally intervened on her behalf.

In the video posted on Monday, 10 August 2026, the woman spoke directly to the camera with visible emotion, claiming she was pregnant at the time she discovered she had been defrauded. She said it was she who first identified the scammer and reached out to Peter for help.

Reactions as Peter Okoye's fan who lost $60K claims VDM ignored her plea for help. Photo credit@psquare/@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

According to her, after uncovering the scam, she pleaded with Peter Okoye to contact VDM, hoping the activist's platform could bring attention to her case and assist in recovering her losses. She claimed Okoye obliged and reached out to VDM, but alleges the activist chose to ignore the request entirely.

She argued that she was the reason Peter Okoye had been in touch with VDM, contrary to claims made by the activist.

Woman calls VDM "Wicked"

VDM trails amid feud rocking Psquarer and Jude Okoye. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

What sharpened her frustration was a subsequent public gesture by VDM. She pointed out that the same "Peter" who had facilitated her appeal to the activist was among those who publicly called for VDM's release when he was arrested by the EFCC.

In her view, this made VDM's silence on her case all the more inexcusable, and his action toward Peter Okoye in his messy feud with his brothers, Paul and Jude Okoye, an act of wickedness.

"That guy is wicked," she said, addressing the activist directly. "You're a wicked person."

She backed her claims with screenshots of WhatsApp conversations shown on camera, presenting them as evidence of the communication that took place. The video quickly gained traction online.

Here is the Instagram video of Peter Okoye's fan speaking about the reason the singer reached out to VDM:

Fans react to the allegations

The clip generated strong responses across social media, with many aiming at VDM:

@unusualphyna commented:

"Na Betrayal na. His on crack,"

@abdull_royalty wrote:

"E no go better for anybody wey dey support verydarkman"

@chulo_monie5 said:

"Team Mr p stand here and laugh."

@goodnesscamella reacted:

"Vdm cup don finally full"

@dj_xcino shared:

"She is actually saying the truth."

@rvdxo_official noted:

"VDM really did not need to involve himself in all this"

@opionku wrote:

"Vdm power too strong oo, I want to react but i can't one bad is fair enough he ain't perfect, if you still support him gather here cause the thing dey mad me bro"

Ogunsunlade twins speak about P-square's feud

Legit.ng had reported that the ongoing feud between P-Square brothers Peter and Paul Okoye and their elder brother, Jude Okoye, continued to stir reactions online as popular lifestyle twins Moses and Michael Ogunsunlade shared their blunt take on the family rift in a video making the rounds on social media.

The twins argued that Peter and Paul gave Jude the opening he needed to drive a wedge between them, sparking further debate among social media users over who bears more blame for the breakdown in the brothers’ relationship.

Source: Legit.ng