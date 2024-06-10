Nigerian skit maker Ijoba Lande has come out to react to the trending videos of his on-screen wife, Aunty Ramota

In a clip shared on his page, Lande noted that he does not know Ramota undergoing BBL surgery to augment his backside

The content creator clarified that he knows nothing about Aunty Ramota's BBL issue, nor does he believe that the trending videos making the rounds online are real

Nigerian skit maker and content creator Ganiyu Kehinde Morufu, aka Ijoba Lande, has sparked mixed reactions online after he came out to clear the air about the BBL surgery of his on-screen wife, Aunty Ramota.

Lande shared on his page that he knows nothing about the trending video of Aunty Ramota being rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Ijoba Lande has debunk the trending video about Aunty Ramota undergoing a BBL surgery.

In the viral video, Lande noted that he did not know Aunty Ramota was undergoing BBL surgery and was not part of the decision-making process.

He shared how he reached out to five different people who he knows are close to Aunty Ramota to find out how she was doing, but he has yet to get any substantive response.

Lande calls viral video fake

Aunty Ramota's on-screen husband, Lande, has slammed the trending videos of her undergoing a BBL surgery as fake and a prank.

In the caption of his viral, he wrote:

"Pls all the trending videos making the rounds online isn’t real. It’s a stage but I’m not aware of it."

Watch Ijoba Lande's video talking about Aunty Ramota's BBL video:

Comments trail Lande's video addressing Ramota's situation

See some of the reactions that trailed Ijoba Lande's video:

@odunagorofilmz:

"Is it real or NOT?"

@vre_yonce:

"You self dey among, no whine us."

@gbenga_william:

"That shiit was expensive prank…. Not only ebute should be cancelled even ramota and her team cancelled."

@jolamiji_fabrics_plus:

"Oye komo pe ko real, Doctor wo loma wa in right senses to se BBL fun Ramota."

@ola_bisi1:

"That was a useless prank honestly! The good thing is that you came out to debunk and clear yourself."

@cpudechukwu:

"We all know is content. Which Dr will even see ramota in her natural state and still do BBL procedure on her. It's not possible. I dey even imagine who go dey lash ramota sef."

@ljoba_tee_flex:

"You’re a correct man , I like the way you come clear yourself."

@romo_lee01

"Even lande self knw about the prank coz why dem go tell you say ramota is in coma and you didn’t even bother to check her in that hospital… Yu con carry phone dey call people if it’s true."

@l80_official:

"Thank you for making it clear. That was an expensive joke. It’s good you don’t know about it."

Pills for curves land Aunty Ramota in hospital

Meanwhile, in April 2023, Legit.ng reported that Aunty Ramota trended online after clips of her at a hospital went viral.

An individual who filmed the clip showed off some body-enhancing pills that Aunty Ramota allegedly ingested to increase her curves before landing in the hospital.

The situation got many Nigerians talking, with some wondering who she was trying to impress.

