Nigerian comedian Ijoba Lande, who is currently faced with a series of trials from his marriage, found a substantial amount of joy recently

Recall that the actor and some of his colleagues have been in a heated episode after he accused them of sleeping with his wife Darasimi

In the wake of events, Afrobeats star Davido took notice of Lande’s comic account on Instagram, which he reacted to, triggering excitement from the comedian

Nigerian comedian Ganiyu Morufu, also known as Ijoba Lande, was overjoyed after Afrobeats musician Davido(David Adeleke) shared a video of one of his skits in an Instagram story.

The video, originally a comic clip, had Lande playfully declare in Yoruba that he does not require motivation.

Davido's post soon gained attention, transforming the video into a viral meme. Netizens were pleased to see the artist recognise the content creator, but no one was happier than Lande himself.

A video of his reaction showed him stepping out of his car in the middle of the busy third mainland bridge in Lagos, yelling and running around in pure delight.

At one point, he fell to the ground, still stunned by the recognition, he kept shouting while describing his disbelief.

Lande shared the moment on social media, writing:

“@davido post me… is this a dream??? If I’m sleeping, please wake me up, Ori Ade! Baba Imade.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that an old video of comedian and skit maker Ganiyu Morufu, better known as , with his wife, Dara, before their relationship crashed, has resurfaced online.

In the viral video, Ijoba Lande, who was behind the camera, was seen repeatedly hyping his wife as he proudly showed her off.

The highlight of the video was the moment Ijoba Lande asked his wife if he was the only man sleeping with her. In a response, the comedian's wife affirmed that he was the only man.

The video ended with Ijoba Lande and his wife comparing their looks as he told his wife she was fortunate to be with a man like him.

According to Ijoba Lande, many women wanted a celebrity like him as their man.

The video, which was about the good times between Lande and his wife, resurfaced online after their marriage crashed.

Ijoba Lande’s video thanking Davido trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

markointernationallimited wrote:

"We call him The Lord of HOST...... He knows all things!! See what God has done for Lande?????? See what the Lord has done.......???? What we waiting for has come to pass..... See what D lord has done....."

kemity said:

"Hope you see what I told you now Oya enter glory. 🙏🙏 oluwaseun."

seyibonimo_imisitheatre1 wrote:

"May God Almighty let my enemies of progress leave me by fire by force in Jesus mighty Name 🙏 @ijoba_lande1 congratulations."

tripleks_godsfavorites said:

"Winner+Warrior Abeg Commot from bridge Environ please 😂we no wan hear mistake happen arround water biko."

thefirstladyomorewa said:

"Many times ,some marriages and relationships are just a big set back ,when you find yourself in one ,the first thing to notice how backward all your effort will look, you will love the most in it , you will be trying everything just to make it work but the other person will make your life a living hell, but you see the day you are able to break free from that bondage, that’s the day you life will change for the better and you will see your real potentials and a woman will come into this man life now and love him silly, work on him and turn him until gold and infact worship him then he will now realise the true meaning of true love ..

"Congratulations Lande ,na GOD help you no be man,speaking up shouldn’t be for women alone ,any man or woman in an emotional and abusive marriage should get the fuckK out of it ..let people count it for you ,it doesn’t matter ..being happy and at peace is the most greatest gift you can give yourself as human."

adekaz_87 reacted:

"Like i said earlier on your previous post, I said God is about to bless you that's why he sent her out of your house and your life 😊. The blessings is just starting may God bless us all."

How Ijoba Lande reacted to Baba Tee's apology

In other news, Legit.ng reported that the comedian reacted after Baba Tee apologised for sleeping with his wife.

Ijoba Lande stated that he had more evidence that his ex-wife still slept with Baba Tee after their truth or dare game.

He disclosed that more men also slept with his wife, and he promised to mention names.

