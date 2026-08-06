Nollywood actor Mofe Duncan announced the death of acclaimed filmmaker and director Dimbo Atiya on Instagram

Atiya, known for producing hit TV series Halita and Sons of the Caliphate, earned widespread respect across the Nigerian film industry

Colleagues and fans flooded social media with tributes as the cause of death and funeral arrangements remain undisclosed

Nollywood has been hit by fresh grief following the death of celebrated filmmaker Dimbo Atiya, whose passing was announced on Thursday, 6 August 2026, by actor Mofe Duncan via Instagram.

Duncan, visibly shaken by the news, described Atiya as "one of the greatest minds of the entertainment industry" in an emotional post that quickly spread across social media. His words captured the sentiment of an industry still processing the loss.

Actor Mofe Duncan announces the death of movie director Dimbo Atiya. Credit: dimboatiya

Source: Instagram

Atiya built a distinguished career behind the camera as a producer and director, most notably associated with the drama series Halita and Sons of the Caliphate.

Both productions left a lasting impression on Nigerian television audiences and helped cement his reputation as one of Nollywood's most thoughtful creative voices.

Dimbo Atiya's Legacy in Nollywood

Originally from Nasarawa State, Atiya earned one of his most recognisable honours at the 2022 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards, where Halita claimed the Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series category, defeating six other competing titles. The recognition was a testament to the quality of work he consistently championed throughout his career.

Beyond the awards, industry colleagues remember him as a mentor and a force who quietly shaped the careers of numerous actors and crew members. His ability to tell compelling stories, particularly ones rooted in Northern Nigerian culture, gave Nollywood a broader canvas and drew new audiences to the screen.

The cause of his death had not been made public at the time of this report, and his family was yet to release details of funeral arrangements.

Nigerians pen moving tributes as Nollywood director Dimbo Atiya passes on. Credit: dimboatiya

Source: Instagram

Dimbo Atiya's death comes hours after Nollywood lost actress Tope Osoba.

Mofe Duncan's Instagram post mourning Dimbo Atiya is below:

Social Media Reacts to Dimbo Atiya's Passing

Tributes continued to pour in from across the entertainment community and the general public. Here are some reactions from Instagram:

@kingsliveth wrote:

"Please be kind to yourself and people out there. Many woke up early in the morning, not to go to work but to queue in the hospital for dialysis, chemotherapy, X-rays, amputation, or surgery. When you walk down the street, don't push people; be kind and pray for others. RIP 🪦 😢💔"

@bharmdee shared:

"Just be happy and enjoy your life in peace, no one is excluded..Rip to the lost soul 😢"

@ivie_79_beulah_hepzibah commented:

"I am still in shock, he posted a day ago on face book. God!"

@oluwakemicherrie wrote:

"The way young peeps keep falling everyday is scary. May his soul rip"

@esther_modella said:

"Since yesterday from one news to another"

Tope Osoba's Connection to Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng previously reported that an old video of Tope Osoba's connection with late Nollywood stars Alexx Ekubo and Allwell Ademola resurfaced online.

Beyond grief, the post carried a piece of Nollywood history. Osoba revealed that the 2015 film 'Ifedolapo' held a special place in her career because it marked Ekubo's very first appearance in a Yoruba language production.

She shared that playing alongside him in that film was a meaningful experience she could not easily put into words

Source: Legit.ng