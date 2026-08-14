Verydarkman responded to Iyabo Ojo's cryptic AI video after he had threatened to expose certain people and asked fans to get their buckets ready

The activist claimed Ojo's decision to run to social media proved she had something to hide and was attempting damage control

VDM's remarks came amid his ongoing investigation into the death of late singer Mohbad, which had previously drawn Ojo into the controversy

Controversial activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), has hit back at actress Iyabo Ojo following her cryptic social media activity, which he says is a reaction to his planned exposé.

VDM had earlier urged his followers, known as Ratels, to have their buckets ready, signalling that he was about to reveal damaging information about certain individuals. Shortly after, Ojo posted cryptically on social media, suggesting unnamed persons were plotting against her, and later shared an AI-generated video of herself crushing buckets.

Reactions as Verydarkman fires back at Iyabo Ojo over cryptic bucket-crushing AI video. Photo credit@iyaboojofespris/@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VDM questions Iyabo Ojo's reaction to his post

In a video posted to his Instagram page on Friday, 1 August 2026, VDM questioned why Ojo rushed to social media when he had not mentioned her name.

He described her response as suspicious, arguing that her behaviour was consistent with someone trying to get ahead of a damaging revelation.

He quipped that while Ojo crushed buckets in her video, he was relieved she did not go after a green one, which he then lifted on camera. He joked that even if she crushed every bucket available, he would source a tank and, if necessary, travel to Ghana to stock up on more buckets for people to cry into.

Iyabo Ojo trends over video by VDM. Photo credit@iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

The activist also stressed he had not even begun addressing Ojo directly, swearing that her frantic social media activity only confirmed his suspicions. According to him, her visible panic served as validation that she knew what she had done and was attempting damage control before he could speak.

Background of VDM's investigation about Mohbad

VDM's remarks are part of a broader investigation he launched into the circumstances surrounding the death of late singer Ilerioluwa Imole Aloba, known professionally as Mohbad.

In the course of that investigation, he interviewed several people close to the music star and had previously dragged Ojo into the controversy, alleging her involvement.

Here is the Instagram dramatic video made by Verydarkman about Iyabo Ojo as he flaunts his green bucket:

Fans had plenty to say about the unfolding drama online.

@thegoodpat commented:

"Abi make I start bucket business? I don't know what to do again oh, after all the ladies I look up to all have sponsors. Ratels make una sponsor a sister abeg."

@daniel_da5th wrote:

"Why do I feel you're giving her free promo on her new movie?"

@johnjoy295 said:

"I swear she's guilty of something; how can she drop such a caption after VDM post?"

@iamcandyboy reacted:

"Wahala dey oooo."

@beautyshopsweden stated:

"No comment from verified page supporting you. Omo verydaftman don fake oh. Shame dey catch me for him sake local content creator."

Fans expose VDM after disgracing Iyabo Ojo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the type of invitation card Verydarkman got for Davido and Chioma's wedding surfaced online after he called out Ojo.

The activist had lashed out at Ojo and accused her of gate-crashing the main event and not the after-party she was invited t.

The invitation card seen online showed that VDM was also not invited to the main wedding event, and fans reacted to it.

Source: Legit.ng