Nigerian socialite Bobrisky reacted to women who slid into his DMs expressing romantic interest in him

Bobrisky pointed out that the women already possess the same physical features he acquired through medical procedures and money

The Lagos socialite made the remarks in a video filmed around 3:40 a.m., commenting on his appearance

Nigerian socialite Bobrisky has fired back at women who have been sending him romantic messages, and his response has raised eyebrows.

In a video that has been making the rounds online, the Lagos-based crossdresser addressed the women reaching out to him, saying he found the situation more comical than flattering.

Bobrisky reacts to women who slid into his DMs expressing romantic interest in him. Photos: Bobrisky.

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky on His Appearance

According to Bobrisky, the only real difference between himself and the women pursuing him is the route through which they each arrived at their looks.

He argued that his curves and glow came at a cost, acquired through doctors and significant financial investment, whereas women, he said, received theirs without any of that effort or expense.

Speaking in the video, which he filmed in the early hours of the morning, Bobrisky said:

"Guys, honestly, I don't know how else to explain to ladies in my DM telling me they like me and want to date me. Aunty, na wetin you get I get. The only difference be say God give you your own natural. Me, I use doctor and use money buy my own. You no see the way I dey glow. This video is around 3:40 a.m. But see the way I'm glowing. Everything I get you get am. I get breast, you get breast. I get nyash, you get nyash."

The socialite appeared more bemused than bothered by the attention, framing the whole situation as a kind of irony.

His point was that women who already have what he spent heavily to achieve should not be seeking him out romantically on that basis.

Watch the X video of Bobrisky sending a warning to women in his DM:

Reactions trail Bobrisky's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@UcySunshyne stated:

"The level of delulu to convince oneself that they can transform from man to woman and claim all rights and privileges of a woman. Time will tell."

@callmenoble2020 shared:

"We know sey na something u wear for that bre*st side, that's not real br*ast, is already showing in that cleavage side"

@VasalinaX2 wrote:

"Only fools will believe this. Science is not yet advanced enough to carry out private modification surgeries. The few who did it in the past are living in serious pain and regret from having an open wound that leaks feaces and never heals. He still has his intact."

Bobrisky says that the women already possess the same physical features he acquired through medical procedures and money. Photo: Bobrisky.

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky shares prison experience

Previously, Legit.ng reported that controversial crossdresser Bobrisky had gushed over his stay in prison.

He was a guest on Isbae U's podcast where he spoke about it. In a video making the rounds, he said that the experience was awesome and not okay at the same time.

He also warned fans not to spray money, and he lectured them on the consequences of disobeying the law. His take on life in prison sparked reactions among fans in the comments section.

Source: Legit.ng