Annie Idibia recently shared a fun video of her two daughters, Isabella and Olivia, grooving to a song

The highlight was their powerful voices as they performed, which also captured the attention of their father and musician 2Baba

The fun video has also received applause from many Nigerians, with many gushing about Annie's daughters

Nigerian legendary musician Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has expressed pride in his two daughters, Isabella and Olivia, whom he had with his estranged wife, actress Annie Idibia, now known as Annie Macaulay.

A fun clip shared by Annie showing her two daughters grooving to a song in what appeared to be their bedroom recently went viral on social media.

2Baba reshares video of his daughters Isabella and Olivia showcasing their poweful voices. Credit: official2babab/annieidibia

Source: Instagram

Isabella and Olivia not only gave a lively performance, but their powerful voices also received wild applause on social media.

The video also caught 2Baba's attention, as he could not help but reshare the video of his daughters singing on his official Instagram story in a show of pride.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba reacted to his sons Justin and Innocent's new milestone in their educational pursuit.

Legit.ng previously reported that Pero Osaiyemi, one of the singer's baby mamas, celebrated their son, Justin, as he graduated from High school.

Breaking his silence, the singer shared pictures of his boys on his Instagram story on Monday, June 8, 2026, and included congratulatory messages to his sons on their latest feat.

The video of 2Baba's daughters with Annie singing is below:

A screenshot of 2Baba's Instagram story post about his daughters is below:

Fans gush about 2Baba and Annie Idibia's daughters Isabella and Olivia. Credit: official2baba

Source: Instagram

Netizens praise 2Baba's daughters

Reacting, many noted that the musician's daughters took after him not just in physical looks but with musical prowess. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; read the comments below:

chinenye_emmaculate commented:

"You don see where lion Dey born goat never See voice na."

iamkingdinero1 said:

"You go think say you no dey old until you see videos of celebrities children them born for your present here."

toyin1972 wrote:

"2Baba gene too strong ooo."

luminsignatures commented:

"And I know when the papa and mama Dey do boy friend and girl friend ohhh!! I don old."

liss_girrl said:

"Oh woooooooooow! That girl's voice just blew my chest away to Tinubu 's head..... she looks like her papa too."

akeelahiyoriobhe wrote:

"I wonder what those celebrities in 2baba’s era that impregnated women and aborted it will be feeling now… Even those online moooronss that kept insulting him and calling him names … Some@of Una still never born but pikin wen don enter Una womb comot , dwm@nor fit count am."

omah_black said:

"No DNA needed."

2Baba appreciates son's stepfather

Legit.ng also reported that 2Baba's son with his ex-partner, Sunmbo Adeoye, turned 16.

2baba’s son Zion turned the new age on April 30, 2024, and the musician made sure to acknowledge the celebration with a heartwarming post on social media.

His appreciation for his son's stepfather also captured attention.

Source: Legit.ng