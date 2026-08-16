Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso declared the NDC's Peter Obi-Kwankwaso ticket superior to any other in the 2027 presidential race

Kwankwaso said the alliance between Kwankwasiyya, NDC, and Obi's supporters aims to replicate the political change seen in 2015

The former Kano governor cited worsening insecurity, poverty, and the failure of fuel subsidy removal as reasons Nigeria needs a leadership change

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, Vice-Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has declared that no other ticket in the 2027 presidential election can match the combination of himself and Peter Obi in terms of credibility, capacity, and genuine concern for ordinary Nigerians.

Kwankwaso made the claim during an appearance on the News Agency of Nigeria Personality Interview Series in Abuja on Sunday, August 16.

Kwankwaso reveals why his partnership with Peter Obi will be unbeatable in 2027 presidential election. Photo credit @NDCVanguard

Source: Twitter

The former Kano State governor said the decision to pair Obi and himself was deliberate, designed to produce a ticket that bridges regional and religious divides.

He described the arrangement as drawing on Obi's strong base in the South and his own political weight in the North to build a genuinely national platform, Puinch reported z

"Nobody, no ticket, can beat our own in terms of credibility, capacity and, of course, love for the country. Even in terms of empathy for the poor who are suffering across the country today, no other contender can match us," he said.

Why Kwankwaso sees the alliance as necessary

Kwankwaso argued that the country's current state of affairs made a change of leadership unavoidable. He pointed to worsening insecurity, rising poverty, crumbling infrastructure, and the hardships facing farmers as evidence that present leadership had failed Nigerians.

He also said the removal of the fuel subsidy had not delivered any meaningful improvement in living conditions.

He further noted that farmers were struggling against cheap imported food, which he said undermined local agriculture and livelihoods, Vanguard reported.

Kwankwaso said his experience during the 2023 election cycle gave him a better understanding of Obi and reinforced his belief that both men could work effectively together. He said the broader alliance among the Kwankwasiyya Movement, the NDC, and supporters of Obi was modelled on the kind of coalition politics that produced the 2015 political transition in Nigeria.

On accepting the number two role

Addressing questions about stepping into the vice-presidential role, Kwankwaso said he accepted the position out of a commitment to national service rather than personal ambition. He said the position should not be seen merely as occupying the second slot, but as an opportunity to serve the country.

He added that the partnership between himself and Obi was grounded in the principles of fairness, justice, and equity, and that both leaders remained focused on improving conditions for ordinary Nigerians.

Peter Obi was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, having resigned from the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026.

Kwankwaso ally dumps NDC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Kabiru Adamu Abdullahi formalised his exit in a resignation letter addressed to the ward party chairman of Kofar Ruwa Ward in Dala Local Government Area, announcing his departure from the NDC with immediate effect.

The move carries added weight given that Abdullahi had previously taken an oath on the Qur'an to declare his loyalty to Kwankwaso, a gesture that followed his earlier split from Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Source: Legit.ng