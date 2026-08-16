Taiwo Awoniyi has completed his permanent move to Coventry City from Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi leaves the City Ground after four seasons at the two-time UEFA Champions League winner

He becomes the latest Super Eagles player to join a new club this season after a Turkish exodus

Taiwo Awoniyi will join Coventry City on a permanent deal after the newly promoted side agreed a £17 million move to leave Nottingham Forest.

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard sanctioned the move for the Super Eagles forward who has been surplus to requirements at Nottingham for a while.

Taiwo Awoniyi leaves Nottingham Forest to join Coventry City. Photo by Ryan Crockett.

Source: Getty Images

Lampard signed Awoniyi to add Premier League experience to his squad, which dominated the EFL Championship as they seek to solidify their top-flight status.

The former Liverpool forward becomes the latest Super Eagles forward to complete a transfer this summer, as Nigerian players seek new challenges.

Legit.ng looks at the Super Eagles stars who have changed clubs this summer.

Super Eagles who joined new clubs

Kelechi Iheanacho

Iheanacho spent last season at Celtic and helped the club win the Scottish Premiership and Cup, scoring important goals in both competitions.

The initial agreement was for a one-year contract with an option to extend it for another year, and despite the success, the club refused to honour the deal.

Taiwo Awoniyi

Awoniyi had ups and downs at Nottingham Forest and was not a regular for the club, but maintained his professionalism and was a big personality in the dressing room.

His move to Coventry will allow him to get more regular playing time under a manager who is proving to trust African players like his mentor Jose Mourinho.

Frank Onyeka

Onyeka joined Coventry in January on loan from Brentford and was crucial to helping the club get their season back on track after a mid-season slip which nearly cost them promotion.

The deal had a clause that Coventry would trigger a permanent move if they were promoted to the Premier League, and it was activated when their status was confirmed.

Chidozie Awaziem

Awaziem joined a recent exodus of Super Eagles stars moving to the Turkish Super League to join Victor Osimhen and captain Wilfred Ndidi at Galatasaray and Besiktas.

The experienced defender joined Konyaspor from French Ligue 1 side Nantes. He returned to Turkish football having had a loan spell at Caykur Rizespor in 2019.

Leon Balogun

At 38, former Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun is in the final years of his career. He left Greek club Aris Limassol to join Hungarian side ETO Gyor.

Gift Orban

Orban was poised to leave Hellas Verona after his multiple disciplinary issues at the club, which escalated with his clash with a fan recently. He was on loan in Italy from TSG Hoffenheim.

Gift Orban leaves Hellas Verona to join Amedspor on loan. Photo by Emmanuele Pennacchio.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Yahoo Sport, the Super Eagles invitee joined the wave of Nigerian players moving into Turkey after joining newly promoted Turkish Super League side Amedspor.

Raphael Onyedika

Onyedika had made his mark in Belgian football with Club Brugge, and it was time to move on. He was linked to moves in Turkey, England, Saudi Arabia, amongst others.

However, the skilful midfielder opted to move to Germany, joining Eintracht Frankfurt and hoping to make an impact, as did Super Eagles legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, as he told the club's official website.

Nottingham stars honour Awoniyi

Legit.ng previously reported that Nottingham Forest players honoured Taiwo Awoniyi as he is set to join Coventry City on a permanent basis.

The players, during their final pre-season match of the season against Stade de Brestois, gave the Super Eagles forward a guard of honour ahead of his move.

Source: Legit.ng