Real Warri Pikin and Delta State stakeholders signed a joint statement after days of public controversy over a comedy event in Effurun

The Wado City Advocacy Group had objected to the show being advertised as a Warri event despite being scheduled for Effurun in Uvwie LGA

The September 20 show at Monarchy Event Centre was cancelled amid the dispute, with Real Warri Pikin citing threats and ethnic tensions

Nigerian comedian and content creator Anita Asuoha, better known as Real Warri Pikin, has reached a peace agreement with stakeholders in Delta State over a disputed comedy event that sparked days of public controversy.

The resolution was announced on Thursday via a joint statement published on Instagram.

The document was signed by Real Warri Pikin, representatives of the Wado City Advocacy Group, Collins Eselemo, Chief Godfrey Ishegbe, and a representative of the Delta State Government.

Real Warri Pikin and Delta State stakeholders signed a joint statement after days of public controversy. Photos: Real Warri Pikin.

Source: Instagram

How the Dispute Started

The disagreement began after the comedian's proposed show was advertised as a Warri event, even though it was scheduled to take place in Effurun, within the Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Wado City Advocacy Group took issue with that branding, demanding that Effurun be properly identified as the host location.

The controversy eventually led to the cancellation of the original September 20 show, which had been planned for Monarchy Event Centre on the Effurun-Sapele Road.

Real Warri Pikin had previously described the situation as troubling, saying the backlash came alongside threats and reflected deeper ethnic tensions in the region.

Parties Agree on Peace and Collaboration

In their joint statement, all parties acknowledged that the reconciliation meeting gave everyone a chance to speak freely and address the concerns that had fuelled the public fallout.

"The meeting provided an opportunity for everyone involved to speak openly, clarify concerns and address the matters that had led to the recent disagreement," the statement read.

They committed to leaving the dispute behind and focusing on making the rescheduled event a success.

"After extensive discussions, all parties agreed to put the matter behind them and work together in the interest of peace and the successful hosting of the event," the statement added.

One significant outcome of the meeting was a mutual agreement to stop all public exchanges, especially on social media.

The parties said there would be "no further public confrontation, exchange of accusations or hostile communication concerning the matter, whether on social media or through any other platform."

All parties also issued an apology to the public, recognising that the open dispute had unsettled residents, fans of the comedian and observers.

"We therefore jointly extend our sincere apologies to anyone who may have been inconvenienced, disappointed or affected by the manner in which the disagreement became public," the statement said.

Read the details of the document here:

Real Warri Pikin had previously described the situation as troubling. Photos: Real Warri Pikin.

Source: Instagram

Warri Pikin shares pregnancy-safe bedroom styles

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Real Warri Pikin, made headlines again after she shared a funny post online.

The pregnant media personality, who was previously accused of wearing a prosthetic baby bump, shared a funny video.

The video highlighted sexual conversations and bedroom activities suggested for pregnant women, igniting reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng