Alexx Ekubo’s younger sister, Tressure Amarachukwu, has caught the attention of many online

Legit.ng reports that family and friends united in the late actor’s hometown to wish him the final farewell

Amid the burial rites, Tressure shared videos of her brother and left a caption that has triggered concerns among netizens

Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo’s younger sister, Tressure Amarachukwu Ekubo, has stirred emotions online after sharing a cryptic tribute during his burial rites.

The beloved actor passed away on May 11, 2026, at the age of 40, following a battle with metastatic kidney cancer.

Alexx Ekubo's sister sparks online concern with alarming post amid family mourning. Credit: @alexxelubo

Source: Instagram

His service of songs was held on June 10, followed by a wake-keep on June 17, while his burial takes place in his hometown in Arochukwu, Abia state, today, June 18, 2026.

His death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, leaving colleagues and fans in deep mourning.

As friends and admirers gathered to celebrate his life, Tressure Ekubo posted a series of videos showing how her brother regularly checked in on her despite his busy schedule.

What caught the attention of many was her heartfelt caption, which ended with the words: “See you soon.”

In her emotional tribute, she wrote:

“Hi bobo…. It’s crazy to think that within the space of 9 months you sent these check-in videos to me, You’re no longer here. Yesterday was hard bobo. I was in so much disbelief and I kept searching for you within the crowd.

"But I know You’re here. I know you’ll always be here with me. You’d never abandon me. After it’s Mama and Bobo for life. I love you so much bobo. I’d give anything, including my own life to bring you back here. Who am I to question God. He likes to take back the ones he loves and he has taken you and I’m so glad you’re at paradise… continue to intercede for me bobo. My own guardian angel. I love you till the day I take my very last breath. See you soon IKUKU❤️ #alexxekuboliveson”

Her words have left fans both touched and concerned, with many interpreting the phrase “See you soon” as a sign of deep grief.

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tressure Ekubo had posted a series of photographs on her TikTok account, showing moments with Alexx from her childhood through adulthood.

One image captured the late actor carrying her as a baby, while others showed them together as she grew older.

Alongside the pictures, she wrote a long heartfelt message describing her pain and longing for her brother.

Tressure Ekubo said she had never gone a month without speaking to him and confessed that life now feels empty and strange.

The message reads in part:

"To my bestfriend ❤️ Hi bobo…. It’s been a month… I’ve never gone a month without talking to you before in my life… I’m not okay at all… I miss you so much… everyday is a struggle bobo. I wake up hoping to see a text or a call. I really miss you bobo.. I don’t know what to do or who I am without you…."

She ended her note by promising to hold on to his memory and thanking him for being her safe space.

Hours later, Tressure also shared a video montage of their time together at different places and occasions.

Both posts have stirred strong emotions online, leaving many in tears as the family lays Alexx Ekubo to rest.

Netizens react to Treasure Ekubo's cryptic post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Tochi said:

"God forbid you’re not seeing him soon 🥺."

Chi babay said:

" Mama, you aren’t seeing him soon. Ok? You will be fine. Hug hug."

onyinye said:

“Please mama, you’re not seeing him soon but later when you grow old . I’m sure he would want you to grow old . Stay safe mama and know that BOBO love you”

Nikki Be said:

"Mama, truth is you won’t heal. You’ll learn to live with the pain. I’m so sorry about this heavy loss, I’m so sorry. Sending you the tightest hugs ever!🥹🫂❤️."

C_ESIMORP said:

"heyyy mama sending you lot of hugs please be strong 🥰🥰."

Alexx Ekubo's sister says she is struggling to cope as emotional tribute draws reactions online. Photo: treasureekubo

Source: TikTok

Late Alexx Ekubo's wife reportedly pregnant

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that fresh rumours about Alexx Ekubo's widow, Anwuli Amakom, emerged online following a viral clip from his wake-keep in Arochukwu.

The convoy carrying the actor's remains stopped at the Eze Aro of Arochukwu's Palace, where a traditional ruler prayed for his lineage to continue.

The traditional ruler claimed they received news that the late actor's wife is pregnant, bringing hope and joy to many fans on social media.

Source: Legit.ng