Sandra Onyenucheya has posted a loved-up photo with a mystery man, but has carefully hidden his identity from fans

The mother of three accompanied the photo with a short message that revealed exactly how she feels about him

Her latest post came months after speculation linked her to singer Chike following the end of her marriage to Frank Edoho

Sandra Onyenucheya, the former wife of popular television host Frank Edoho, has shared a romantic photo with an unidentified man.

The social media post, which appeared on her Instagram Story, immediately caught the attention of followers.

While Sandra chose not to reveal the man's identity, she left enough clues to get fans curious.

Sandra Onyenucheya posts a loved-up photo with a mystery man. Photos: Frank Edoho/Sandra Onyenucheya.

Source: Instagram

In the image, Sandra appeared seated across from a man during what looked like a private moment.

However, rather than reveal his face, she covered it with an emoji, making it impossible for followers to identify him.

Accompanying the photo was a simple but revealing caption:

“He makes me extremely happy.”

Sandra's latest post comes months after she made headlines over reports surrounding her failed marriage to Frank Edoho and persistent rumours connecting her to singer Chike.

The speculation intensified after Frank publicly discussed the collapse of their marriage.

At the time, online conversations linked Sandra and Chike romantically, with some users pointing to social media interactions and public appearances as evidence.

Sandra later addressed the claims, denying that she was in a relationship with the singer.

She also maintained that as a single woman, she was free to date whoever she chose.

Meanwhile, Chike largely stayed away from the controversy and never publicly addressed most of the rumours.

See the photo here:

Reactions trail Frank Edoho's ex-wife's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

@posh_chinny stated:

"In my opinion, if you’re truly and genuinely happy you really don’t need that tell it to the world"

@nonlikeray wrote:

"Everyone deserves happiness after a storm. The question is not whether she’s happy, but whether happiness needs an audience when someone else’s wounds are still healing."

@ladyrosabel stated:

"I give diggers association 24hrs to find who exactly is this man. They won’t disappoint me"

@carphy_flinks noted:

"Internet people go soon comot that watch for that guy face. I give them 30 minute"

@ndeliofficial commented:

"Nne no be only u him dey lash i swear 🤣 and no man can take that your falling body serious only the man that makes it fall, 😂 if what u are doing is normal why are u covering him face 😂😂😂 Oya them go talk say na lie but them know the truth"

Frank Edoho accuses his ex-wife, Sandra Onyenucheya, of having an affair with singer Chike. Photo: Frank Edoho.

Source: Instagram

Frank Edoho's ex-wife shares cryptic post

Legit.ng earlier reported that Katherine Obiang, the first wife of Frank Edoho, shared a post as she marked her birthday amid her ex-husband’s messy marriage crisis.

The media consultant had been trending over claims that his ex-wife, Sandra, and singer Chike are romantically involved.

What Katherine said about herself in the post sparked buzz among fans, who reacted to her message.

Source: Legit.ng