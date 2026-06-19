The Atlas Lions of Morocco are set to take on Scotland in their second 2026 FIFA World Cup group game

Morocco held Brazil to a 1-1 draw while Scotland defeated minnows Haiti 1-0 in their opening Group A matches

Opta’s supercomputer and Nimbus Pronos have shared their predictions for the crucial encounter

The second group stage game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group C clash between Morocco and Scotland is set to take place on June 19 at Gillette Stadium.

Scotland defeated Haiti 1-0 in their first match thanks to a strike from captain John McGinn, while Ismael Saibari and Vinicius Jr scored for a 1-1 draw between Brazil and Morocco.

Mohamed Ouahbi expects a physical match from Scotland. Photo by Patrick Smith.

Source: Getty Images

The Brits could seal qualification to the next round today if they win, while for the North Africans, they remain in contention even if they lose today’s match.

Record five-time winners Brazil will take on Haiti hours after Scotland vs Morocco. A win for Carlo Ancelotti’s side will complicate Haiti’s chances of progress.

Predictions for Scotland vs Morocco

According to The Analyst, Opta’s supercomputer has shared its prediction for the match in Foxborough, United States, later this evening.

The supercomputer ran an uncharacteristic 25,000 simulations for the match, with the Atlas Lions winning 54.9%, and 25% draw, while Scotland won 20.1%.

As seen in a video on Instagram, Nimbus Pronos, the mysterious cat famous for predicting the results of football matches with some accuracy, agrees with Opta.

The cat backs the ‘African champions’ to beat Scotland and move to four points ahead of their final group game against Haiti. Historically, Morocco won the last match between the two sides at the 1998 World Cup 3-0.

Ouahbi expects a physical match

Moroccan head coach Mohamed Ouahbi admits that he expects a physical match against Scotland after their tactical battle with Brazil in their first game.

“The Brazil match was tactical, Friday’s clash will be physical. The match against Scotland will be different because they are quick with the ball,” Ouahbi told FIFA.

“We have prepared the players to be ready. We do not want to keep the same performance we had against Brazil. We want to improve. Every match is difficult in its own way. Internationally, there are no small teams, and our match against Brazil is not an end in itself.”

Steve Clarke happy to be the underdogs against Morocco. Photo by Buda Mendes.

Source: Getty Images

Scotland happy to be underdogs

Scottish head coach Steve Clarke praised this Morocco squad as slightly better than the one that reached the semi-final in 2022 and is happy to be the underdog.

“They reached the last four of the last World Cup, and I've got a feeling this Moroccan team is probably slightly better than that,” Clarke said.

“Sometimes the Scottish psyche, the Scottish mentality is that we're a little bit more comfortable when we're the underdogs.”

Hakimi releases statement on sexual assault charges

Legit.ng previously reported that Achraf Hakimi published a statement after reports confirmed that he will face charges for sexual assault.

The Moroccan national team captain will face charges in a French court for an incident from 2023 where a woman alleged that she was assaulted in his home.

Source: Legit.ng