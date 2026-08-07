The University of Lagos announced that results from its 2026/2027 Post-UTME screening exercise are now available

UNILAG directed all candidates who sat the screening to visit the official Post-UTME portal to access their scores

The release moves UNILAG's 2026/2027 admission process to the next stage, with further updates expected

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

Yaba, Lagos state - The University of Lagos (UNILAG) on Friday, August 7, released Post-UTME screening results for the 2026/2027 academic session, marking a significant step in the institution's ongoing admissions process.

Legit.ng reports that UNILAG announced the development through an official notice directed at all candidates who took part in the screening exercise.

UNILAG releases the 2026/2027 Post-UTME screening results. Photo credit: @Gistloversblog1

Source: UGC

How can UNILAG candidates access their results?

In the notice, the university said:

"The University of Lagos wishes to inform all candidates who participated in the 2026/2027 Post-UTME Screening Exercise that results have been released. Candidates are advised to visit the Post-UTME portal to check their results."

Candidates are required to log in to the university's Post-UTME portal using their personal credentials to view their individual scores.

What comes next for applicants

With the results now out, the focus shifts to the next phase of UNILAG's admissions cycle. Candidates who performed well in the screening are expected to monitor the university's official channels for announcements concerning admission lists and any additional steps required to complete their applications.

The Post-UTME screening result is one of the key criteria UNILAG uses alongside candidates' Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) scores when making admission decisions for the 2026/2027 academic year.

Read UNILAG's X post announcing the release of the 2026/2027 Post-UTME results below.

Access the official portal to check UNILAG's 2026/2027 Post-UTME results here.

NANS speaks on UNILAG fee portal

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has formally written to UNILAG management, urging the institution to reopen its school fees payment and course registration portal.

The student body requested that the portal remain open for at least 48 hours to give affected students an opportunity to complete their registration before examinations begin.

The appeal, signed by NANS president Akinteye Afeez Babatunde, came in response to UNILAG's decision to shut down the portal roughly seven weeks before the first examinations are due on August 10.

NANS said scores of students had been actively working to settle their fees when the university pulled access, leaving them unable to complete course registration. The association warned that without intervention, those students could be barred from writing their examinations, effectively disrupting their academic progress.

Read more on UNILAG:

UNILAG warns 2026 admission seekers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the University of Lagos urged prospective students to rely only on its official communication channels for information about the 2026/2027 admission exercise.

The university warned candidates against misinformation, fraudulent claims and unauthorised announcements. It said updates on Post-UTME screening, cut-off marks, registration and admission procedures would be published through its official platforms.

Source: Legit.ng