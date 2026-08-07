Peter Okoye appeared on TikTok influencer Peller's live stream, where a fan posed a tricky hypothetical question about drowning

The fan asked Peter Okoye to choose who he would save among Wizkid, Davido, and his estranged twin brother Rudeboy

Peter's response without much hesitation sent fans into a frenzy online, reigniting conversations about his bond with Rudeboy

Peter Okoye, one half of the now-defunct Psquare duo, set social media buzzing after a video of him fielding a loaded hypothetical question on a live stream resurfaced online.

The singer was a guest on popular TikTok influencer Peller's live stream, joining the session to interact with fans in a relaxed setting.

Peter Okoye trends after revealing who he would save from drowning. Credit: @peterpsqaure

Source: Instagram

Things took an interesting turn when Peller read out a question from one of the viewers, asking Peter to pick who he would rescue from drowning: global superstars Davido and Wizkid, or his own twin brother, Rudeboy.

Peter Okoye Picks His Twin Without Hesitation

The question clearly caught Peter off guard, and his expression shifted momentarily before he gave his answer. Despite the pause, his response was unambiguous: he would save Rudeboy.

The clip drew widespread attention online, with many fans reading the moment as a sign that the bond between the twin brothers remains intact, regardless of the well-documented tensions between them. Peter and Paul Okoye have been publicly estranged following a bitter fallout that centred on allegations of fraud involving their elder brother and former manager, Jude Okoye.

Watch the old video of Mr P choosing his twin brother Rudeboy:

Fans React to Peter's Response

The video sparked a flood of reactions across social media, with most viewers applauding Peter for putting family first.

@ogbonnayabc said:

"He as a very innocent heart"

@tksparkle said:

"If it's rude boy he will tell Peller to skip the Question. Onye ojor"

@bd__wifey said:

"Peter has a good heart"

@toshmedia.inc said:

"WE DASH JUDAS TO EFCC MAKE HE AVOID THE FAMILY FOREVER 😂"

@tonnesofbeauty said:

"You expect him not to save his brother? Fr?"

@slimjoeekeledo said:

"Despite the issues between them, I believe they still love each other and remain brothers at heart. 💙💯"

@da_kingz01 said:

"God bless u bros, i know ur mind is free for ur brother, just keep loving him, i love u both very big"

Drama as Paul unfollows Peter

Peter Okoye leaves fans stunned with his answer involving Wizkid, Davido and Rudeboy. Credit: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng in a previous report stated that as the drama between twin brothers Paul and Peter Okoye has intensified as the former has unfollowed the latter online.

Recall that Jude Okoye was granted bail in the sum of N100 million after spending a few days behind bars over the alleged laundering of N1.38 billion.

Following the recent development, fans are left wondering what further drama may unfold from the family, as the controversy appears to be never-ending.

Source: Legit.ng